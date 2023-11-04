^

A night of elegance and cultural relevance

OH YES, IT’S JOHNNY! - Johnny Litton - The Philippine Star
November 4, 2023 | 12:00am
A night of elegance and cultural relevance
(From left) Cou Cou Sun, Philippine Heritage Society founder Sherwin Sozon, Chanell Sun, Carmen Afzelius, Marivic Aquino, Kate Bellosillo, Philippine Heritage Society founder Tess Castro, Filipino Heritage Ball chairman Mache Torres-Ackerman, Ruby Chua, Sophia Yara, and Philippine Heritage Society founder Nathan De Leon

The sprawling Fiesta Pavilion of the top-notch Manila Hotel in Ermita, Manila, radiated with the splendor of the second Filipino Heritage Ball, hosted by the Philippine Heritage Society under the leadership of founders Nathan De Leon, Tess Castro, and Sherwin Sozon alongside chairman of the ball Mache Torres-Ackerman. Aptly themed Baile, translating to “dance” in Spanish, the event enchanted guests with a journey through time, celebrating age-old Filipino dances that eloquently depicted the nation’s rich traditions and cultural influences. The evening’s courtly balse, choreographed by the talented Dalah Pia, set the stage for a night of glamour and tradition.

Champion of Filipino Arts and Heritage awardee lawyer Tony Pastor; former senator Joey Lina representing The Manila Hotel, which was given the Centennial Service Excellence Award; your columnist, who was bestowed with the Media and Public Relations Excellence Citation Award; actress Jackie Lou Blanco representing her mother Pilita Corrales, who was bestowed with the Lifetime Achievement in Filipino Music Excellence Award; lawyer Jimmy Buhain representing Banaue Heritage Hotel and Museum, which was bestowed with the Creative Hospitality and Cultural Preservation Citation Award; and Distinguished Patron of Philippine Culture and Heritage awardee Ramon Orlina

Meanwhile, the prestigious Filipino Heritage Awards, one of the evening’s significant highlights, recognized trailblazers who have been and continue to be advocates of preserving and promoting Philippine culture, with luminaries — including your columnist — given accolades. A sumptuous dinner, indigenous dance performances, and a spectacular Filipiniana fashion showcase curated by visionary designers added to the night’s symphony of grandeur and cultural resonance. Indeed, the Filipino Heritage Ball was a resplendent baile that celebrated the heart and soul of our heritage with pride and elegance.

The Go family: (from left) Maru, William, Wyan, celebrator Howee, and Winona

Rocking the night away

Age is just a number, and Howee Go proved it right at his birthday extravaganza hosted at Episode Bar + Kitchen in Quezon City. The celebration was a perfect blend of joy, music, and cherished moments as friends and loved ones gathered to honor the man of the hour on his special day. Amid delectable bites, overflowing libations, and a lively ambiance, the party rocked on till the wee hours.

A heartwarming surprise came in the form of a touching video compilation by his beautiful and thoughtful wife, Maru Go, bringing tears of happiness to the celebrator. With live music from the evening’s talented performers, the dance floor remained electric, epitomizing Howee’s signature style — an unapologetic pursuit of fun!

* * *

 

You may email me at [email protected]. Follow me on Facebook and YouTube: Johnny Litton by Jayelles PH and on Instagram: @jayellesph.

