The Corrs make triumphant return to manila with 2-day sold-out show

The iconic Irish family band The Corrs made a triumphant return to Manila on October 21-22 for a two-day, sold-out concert at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Philippines served as the kick-off location for their much-anticipated three-country Asia-Pacific tour, which also included stops in Australia and New Zealand.

This Manila concert marked a remarkable comeback for The Corrs, who last performed in the Philippines 22 years ago.

The night began with the spirited opening act of Germein, an Australian indie pop-rock sister band, setting the stage for a memorable evening. The crowd was already buzzing with excitement as they eagerly awaited the main event.

Exactly at 8 p.m., The Corrs stepped onto the stage, opening the night with their timeless hits Only When I Sleep, Give Me a Reason, and Summer Sunshine. The Smart Araneta Coliseum erupted in cheers as fans of all ages sang along, creating an electric atmosphere. “Mabuhay, Manila. Magandang gabi! Masaya kaming nagbalik dito,” exclaimed Andrea Corr. The connection between the band and the Filipino audience was palpable from the very beginning.

Filipino fans during the unforgettable show of The Corrs.

The musical prowess of each Corr sibling was on full display. Andrea Corr, the lead vocalist and tin-whistle player, gave a flawless performance that resonated throughout the venue. Sharon Corr, with her elegant presence and mastery of the violin, added a unique and enchanting dimension to the performance. The powerful rhythms of Caroline Corr on drums and the melodic interplay of Jim Corr on piano and guitar showcased the seamless blend of their musical talents.

The setlist was a nostalgic journey through The Corrs’ greatest hits, including What Can I Do, Little Lies, Don’t Say You Love Me, and Haste to the Wedding. During the performance of So Young, the infectious energy had fans on their feet, grooving and singing along.

The Corrs in Manila.

As the main set concluded, The Corrs briefly left the stage, only to be welcomed back by the deafening cheers of the crowd demanding more. The encore kicked off with the fan favorite Runaway, a song that transported everyone back to the romantic nostalgia of the ’90s. No Corrs concert in the Philippines would be complete without the beloved karaoke anthem Breathless. The entire arena resonated with the voices of thousands of fans singing along and dancing, creating an unforgettable moment of unity.

The grand finale came with the performance of Toss the Feathers, leaving the audience in awe of The Corrs’ musical prowess. The concert concluded with thunderous applause, cheers echoing through the arena, and fans of all ages exiting the venue with smiles that spoke of pure satisfaction.

This two-day, sold-out concert was not just a musical event; it was a testament to The Corrs’ enduring popularity and their ability to bridge generations. As fans exited the Smart Araneta Coliseum, some were still singing, unable to get over the magical experience they had just witnessed. The Corrs, with their harmonious blend of folk and pop, proved once again that they are not just a family band but a timeless musical institution, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of their Filipino fans.

“The Corrs Live in Manila” was proudly presented by the Philippines’ live show giant and K-pop concert pioneer, Pulp Live World.