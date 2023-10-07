A beacon of world-class healthcare excellence

The Asia Pacific Medical Center-Iloilo (APMC-Iloilo) was inaugurated in the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including senators Imee Marcos and Cynthia Villar, local government leaders, and the hospital founders, led by chairman of the board, Iloilo Fourth District Rep. Ferjenel Biron, president Dr. Amado Lavalle, Jr., and founder Noel Gonzales.

Nestled in the heart of Jaro, Iloilo City, APMC-Iloilo emerges as a groundbreaking addition to the healthcare industry of Western Visayas and the Panay region. This state-of-the-art medical facility boasts a comprehensive range of specialty centers, including regenerative medicine, stem cell treatment, a pioneering cancer center featuring natural killer cells technology, which is the first of its kind in the country, an advanced eye center, and a dedicated women’s health center, among others.

APMC-Iloilo also holds the distinction of being the first medical center above one billion that was granted by Board of Investments (BOI) six years of Income Tax Holiday under Tier 1, upgradable to seven years, and five years of expanded fiscal incentive provided in Republic Act No. 11534 or the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) Act.

In addition, the APMC is also the first stand-alone medical center in the Philippines that was granted a secondary license to sell primary securities in an Initial Public Offering (IPO). With this grand inauguration, APMC-Iloilo illuminates the path toward a promising future, offering unparalleled Filipino medical service at its finest.

A spectacular celebration

In the heart of Alfonso, Cavite, lies Hacienda Amelia, a picturesque haven belonging to the esteemed Ablaza family.

A remarkable gathering unfolded as society’s crème de la crème convened at this exquisite place to celebrate the 85th birthday of the family patriarch and Zambia consul Louie Ablaza. Headed by his devoted wife, Guatemala consul Mellie Ablaza alongside their children and grandchildren, the festivities commenced with a touching mass at the estate’s pristine white chapel, graced by the presence of dignitaries and members of the diplomatic corps.

Cocktails ensued at the spacious pavilion where Filipino delicacies delighted the palate, followed by a sumptuous lunch that left everyone full and satisfied. Amid magical performances, a surprise flash mob, and a heartfelt cake-cutting ceremony, the event culminated in the grand ballroom with soulful renditions and lively dances. The celebratory spirit embodied the Ablazas’ contagious groove, proving that age is no barrier to joyful revelry.

An awesome affair for alice

Your columnist had the honor of attending a delightful rendezvous at Canton Road restaurant located in Shangri-La The Fort, Manila, in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City. The intimate affair, in celebration of the lovely Alice Samson’s birthday, was a true gathering of kindred spirits. Amid the delectable dishes and refreshing cocktails, the celebrator and her guests enjoyed a lovely evening of friendship and camaraderie.

