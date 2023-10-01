Seeing beauty in a new light at Rustan’s Beauty Hall

Rustan’s, with a heritage dating back over 70 years, has always been a pioneer in luxury retail. Inspired by founders Gliceria Rustia Tantoco and Bienvenido Tantoco, Sr.’s visit to Paris, they embarked on a mission to bring the essence of luxury to the Philippines through Rustan’s Department stores.

This legacy of excellence and a reputation for exceptional customer service paved the way for the exclusive presence of renowned brands in its stores, making Rustan’s a trusted name in the Filipino market.

Now Rustan’s proudly introduces its newly revitalized Beauty Hall, a testament to the company’s commitment to offering nothing less than the best to its patrons. This Beauty Hall is not just a retail space; it’s a sanctuary of beauty and elegance, meticulously designed with world-class interiors and retail architecture innovations. It sets a new standard for excellence in the world of luxury beauty.

Moreover, the Beauty Hall serves as a reflection of Rustan’s dedication to providing an international-standard shopping experience. It’s comparable with beauty halls found in key cities across Europe and the United States, offering a world-class haven for luxurious beauty brands.

On September 7, Rustan’s The Beauty Source proudly presented the annual Beauty Addict Event, harmonizing seamlessly with its newly revitalized Beauty Hall.

The Beauty Hall was inaugurated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Anton Huang, president of Stores Specialists, Inc.; Michael Goh, Shiseido Philippines managing director; Catriona Gray; Donnie Tantoco, president of Rustan Commercial Corporation; and Zenaida R. Tantoco, chairman and CEO of Rustan Commercial Corporation.

Luxury beauty brands to discover

Tim Yap and Nicole Andersson host "Seeing Beauty in a New Light."

In Rustan’s Beauty Hall, shoppers embark on an exclusive journey through a curated collection of prestigious brands, each offering its unique allure. Maison Francis Kurkdjian (MFK) presents the Philippines’ inaugural identity counter, promising an exclusive experience. L’Occitane’s expanded space not only champions sustainability with its eco wall but also aspires to B-Corp status, upholding the highest standards of social and environmental responsibility.

Clé de Peau Beauté takes its place as Rustan’s exclusive department store counter, offering an unmatched experience. MAC elevates the game with Virtual Try-On iPads and handy wireless charging pods at their makeup stations. A convenient grab-and-go station enhances the shopping experience with mini products at checkout.

La Prairie mirrors global design trends, offering the coveted “Art of Perfection” service. Clarins takes a personalized approach with the latest counter elements, enabling custom consultations and demonstrations. A dedicated wrapping corner caters to gifting needs, ensuring that every purchase is a delight.

It’s exciting how the Beauty Hall continues to evolve, welcoming clean beauty brands like L:a Bruket and Grown Alchemist, with more surprises on the horizon.

Glambots and champagne

Stairway to beauty heaven: The sparkling entrance to the Rustan’s Makati Beauty Hall is fit for royalty.

Dozens of beauty and fashion enthusiasts flocked to Rustan’s Beauty Addict Event, which explored the theme “Seeing Beauty in a New Light.” After the official inauguration of the Beauty Hall with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, the atmosphere was exciting and high-energy, with flashing light installations and a GlamBot to capture guests’ most glamorous moments. Beyond the visual spectacle, the event offered a range of performances and activities with exclusive special offers.

Beauty Addicts like myself were mesmerized by the Halili Dance Group’s ballet number, followed by musical performances by Bea Tantoco and the Manila String Machine Orchestra. As night fell, we enjoyed the soulful tunes of Renee Dominique, followed by the rhythmic beats of DJs Christi McGarry and Eduardo Lara. Guests danced into the night, their favorite spirits in hand from the champagne bar, courtesy of Philippine Wine Merchants, and indulged in gourmet hors d’oeuvres artfully crafted by Margarita Forés.

Get your glam on with beauty bargains

Rustan’s The Beauty Source is extending exclusive deals all the way to November!

From Sept.1 until Nov. 30, Rustan’s is offering the Beauty Addict Holiday Gift with Purchase. Beauty Addict members are entitled to a complimentary Make It Pop Floral Jewelry Box from Kate Spade New York for a minimum purchase of Php 30,000 at Rustan’s The Beauty Source.

Running simultaneously is the Rustan’s Beauty Addict Holiday Raffle. One lucky Beauty Addict winner will receive the grand prize: a three-night luxurious stay for two at an exclusive hotel in Paris, France, inclusive of KrisFlyer miles redeemable for round-trip Business Class tickets, courtesy of Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer. For every purchase of P2,500 worth of products and services from Rustan’s The Beauty Source, Beauty Addict and KrisFlyer members will receive one electronic raffle entry, while Metrobank cardholders, who are also Beauty Addict and KrisFlyer members will receive two electronic raffle entries when they shop until Nov. 30.

In its beautifully crafted hall, Rustan’s continues its tradition of curating the finest lifestyle and beauty brands. The Rustan’s Beauty Hall is more than a destination; it’s an experience, a tribute to the founders’ vision, and a testament to Rustan’s enduring commitment to excellence. Discover the world of luxury and elegance at Rustan’s Beauty Hall, where beauty knows no bounds.

* * *

The Rustan’s Beauty Addict Event was made possible with Metrobank, Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer, and Philippine Wine Merchants, with special thanks to the following brands: for hair and makeup, Stila, MAC, Laura Mercier and Phyto; for makeup and skincare, Sisley; for accessories, Timi and Anne Klein; and for fashion, Self Portrait, Ramy Brook, Tadashi Shoji, Black Halo, Ronny Kobo and Bardot.

To get the latest updates on all your favorite beauty brands, events, first dibs on special offers, and more, join the Rustan’s The Beauty Source Viber Community at bit.ly/RTBSonViber. Visit their website https://rustans-thebeautysource.com and follow them on TikTok, Facebook and Instagram @RustansTheBeautySource.

Shop your most-loved beauty products hassle-free with Rustan’s Personal Shopper on Call service, message/call 0917 111 1952, online at http://rstns.shop/RTBS or at your nearest Rustan’s store.