Glowing success at pacs annual conference

The 2023-2025 Philippine Academy of Cutaneous Surgery (PACS) board of trustees (from left) doctors Krisinda Dim-Jamora, Olive Mendoza, Mariz Pecache, Lorie Filoteo, Wilhelmina Maniquis, Julieta Arambulo, Desiree Bautista, and Bernadette Villaflor

The Gallardo Ballroom of Makati Diamond Residences in Makati City was abuzz with expertise and insights during the 2023 Annual Philippine Academy of Cutaneous Surgery (PACS) Conference.

The morning session, led by esteemed PACS panelists, delved into a whole spectrum of topics, including hair transplantation, diagnostic approaches to hair and nail problems, dermatologic surgery techniques, and more.

An engaging lunch symposium enhanced the event’s dynamic sessions, covering topics such as facial rejuvenation, like how to achieve having “immortal eyes,” as discussed by Dr. Cyril Mitchel Agan, how to get that irresistible-skin glow, as discussed by Dr. Gisella Adasa, to weight management. Afternoon talks ranged from melasma to innovative skin diagnostics using ultrasound.

Doctors Jasmin Jamora and Arnold Yu with PACS founder Dr. Sylvia Jacinto

The conference, expertly chaired by PACS president Dr. Krisinda Dim-Jamora and treasurer Dr. Desiree Bautista with the guidance of founder Dr. Sylvia Jacinto, proved to be a monumental step toward the organization’s mission of enriching knowledge and skills within its community.

The affair ended with the induction of the new members, fellows, and the 2023-2025 board of trustees with the hardworking and inspiring beauty-preneur, DMark Beauty Corporation CEO Nikki Tang, doing a superb job moderating that portion. With a standout lineup and insightful discussions, attendees left with a treasure trove of practical insights to elevate their practices and serve the community.

(From left) Wilcon Depot 3x3 Team players Keith Datu and Ael Banal, HCG VP for sales and marketing David Chang, Wilcon Depot SVP for product development Eden Godino, Santa Maria, Bulacan Vice Mayor Pablo Juan, Bulacan 6th District Rep. Salvador Pleyto, Wilcon Depot SEVP-COO Rosemarie Bosch-Ong, Santa Maria, Bulacan Mayor Bartolome Ramos, Limson Marketing chairman James Lim, Matimco president Charlie Liu, Wilcon Depot AVP for sales and operations Desiree Cuerdo, and Wilcon Depot 3x3 Team players Louie Vigil and Yutien Andrada lead the ribbon-cutting ceremony during the opening of Wilcon Depot’s newest branch in Santa Maria, Bulacan.

A Luminous Journey through Nature and Art

The captivating world of talented artist Maria Victoria Rufino, lovingly known as Marivic, or Mav, is showcased in her 19th solo exhibit entitled “Scintilla: Dreamscapes.” This mesmerizing collection, displayed at Gallery C, Level 3 of Conrad Manila in Pasay City as part of the hotel’s “Of Art and Wine” series, unveils Marivic’s dreams and memories through watercolor and mixed media masterpieces.

Inspired by nature’s radiant nuances, her artworks paint a vivid canvas of serenity, offering a respite from the world’s turbulence. Marivic’s artistic journey, blending Oriental finesse and Western techniques, delivers a unique abstract-impressionism style that truly captivates.

“Of Art and Wine – Scintilla: Dreamscapes” runs until Oct. 21 with the artworks available individually for purchase. Part of the proceeds will be donated to the Philippine General Hospital – Child Protection Unit (PGH-CPU) managed by the Child Protection Network (CPN) and Marian Missionaries of the Philippines, Inc.

For inquiries, contact Conrad Manila at (02) 8833-9999, Marivic Rufino at [email protected], or Mercy de Jesus at 09366845142.

Jardine Distribution Inc. president Edwin Hernandez with FilHome Builders president and CEO James Bosch

Wilcon Depot unveils fifth branch in Bulacan

Wilcon Depot, the trusted name in home improvement and construction supplies, extends its reach and convenience to one of the vibrant communities in the country with the grand opening of its latest store located in Brgy. Guyong, Santa Maria, Bulacan.

This marks the fifth one-stop shop in the province, reaffirming the company’s commitment to catering to the needs of Bulakenyos.

The ceremonial ribbon-cutting was led by a distinguished lineup, including local officials, Wilcon Depot top executives, and trusted partners, making it a momentous occasion for the region.

With this new addition, Wilcon Depot continues to provide a superior shopping experience for all the customers’ construction and home improvement needs.

Wilcon Depot Sta. Maria is located on Centro St., Brgy. Guyong, Santa Maria, Bulacan.

