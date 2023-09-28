^

Mr. Big in Manila: A spectacular farewell

OMG - Gracie Go - The Philippine Star
September 28, 2023 | 12:00am
PULP CEO Vernon Go and COO Happee Sy-Go with Mr. Big’s Eric Martin and Paul Gilbert
It was a bittersweet moment for rock music enthusiasts in Manila as the iconic band Mr. Big bid adieu with their farewell show, “Mr. Big – The Big Finish Live in Manila” last August 9 at the Skydome SM North EDSA.

Mr. Big, a band that needs no introduction, has a decades-long legacy, marked by a fusion of virtuosic instrumental skills, soul-stirring vocals, and songwriting brilliance. The band has etched its name in the annals of rock history with hits like To Be With You, Just Take My Heart, and Wild World.

The band hadn’t performed in Manila for several years, which is why fans from all corners of the Philippines gathered at the Skydome for a nostalgic reunion. What made this event even more special was the exclusive meet-and-greet session for VIP ticketholders who purchased the limited fan perk that preceded the main performance, giving diehard fans a chance to have a photo and to connect with their musical heroes up close and personal.

Mr. Big during their Manila concert

As band members Paul Gilbert, Billy Sheehan, Nick D’Virgilio, and Eric Martin took the stage, the cheers and applause were deafening. The crowd was a mix of devoted fans who had been following the band since its inception and younger enthusiasts who had discovered their music through various mediums.

Mr. Big opened their show with the familiar chords of Addicted To That Rush, a track that showcased their exceptional musicianship and seamless coordination. Paul Gilbert’s blistering guitar solos were met with awe, while Billy Sheehan’s bass lines resonated deep within the chests of the audience, creating a rhythmic heartbeat that reverberated through the venue.

Throughout the evening, Mr. Big navigated through their extensive discography, including their seminal masterpiece, Lean Into It, treating the crowd to a mix of hits and deep cuts. Eric Martin’s vocals soared effortlessly, his voice carrying the emotional weight of ballads and the raw power of rock anthems. The setlist featured classics like Green-Tinted Sixties Mind, Alive and Kickin’, and Daddy, Brother, Lover, Little Boy, which had the crowd swaying in unison. The entire dome was engulfed in a sea of flashing lights, singing along and headbanging.

Mr. Big performing for their Filipino fans.

One of the standout moments of the night came when Paul Gilbert and Billy Sheehan took centerstage for electrifying guitar solos. Paul’s fingers danced across the fretboard with a dexterity that left many in awe, reminding everyone why he’s regarded as one of the greatest guitarists of his generation. Sheehan also unleashed a breathtaking display of fingerstyle and tapping techniques that pushed the boundaries of what a bass guitar could achieve. The solos were a captivating journey through melodic runs, harmonics, and lightning-fast passages.

As the night drew to a close, Mr. Big closed out their set with the crowd-pleaser Baba O’Riley, which the whole crowd joined in on, creating a unified chorus that echoed through the Skydome.

As the final notes reverberated through the venue, fans were left with a mix of emotions — sadness for the end of an era, but also gratitude for the decades of exceptional music that Mr. Big had given them. With their exceptional musicianship, timeless hits, and genuine connection with their fans, Mr. Big’s legacy will continue to shine bright even as they say farewell to the stage. As fans continue to play their records and relive the memories of that unforgettable night, Mr. Big’s music will forever remain a cherished part of the rock music landscape.

“You guys are the true believers in the power of Mr. Big,” Eric Martin said.

* * *

“Mr. Big – The Big Finish Live in Manila” was presented by the Philippines’ live show giant and K-pop concert pioneer, Pulp Live World.

