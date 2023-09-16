^

Lifestyle

An enchanting time capsule

OH YES, IT’S JOHNNY! - Johnny Litton - The Philippine Star
September 16, 2023 | 12:00am
An enchanting time capsule
Club Bulakeño president Baby Tan, founder Lydia Reyes, and Ways and Means Committee chair Milo Bondoc

The illustrious Maynila Ballroom of The Manila Hotel in Ermita, Manila was transported back in time to an opulent European palace as Club Bulakeño celebrated its highly anticipated Royal Ball 2023.

The grand event, brilliantly conceptualized by club president Baby Tan and assisted by Ways and Means Committee chair and past president Milo Bondoc, mesmerized guests with its majestic ambiance and attention to detail. Those present, including esteemed ambassadors and diplomats as well as distinguished personalities, marveled at the gilded arches, regal draping, and cascading roses that adorned the venue.

The evening commenced with elegant ballroom dancing followed by a delightful waiters’ parade, with the waiters all clad in period costumes. Meanwhile, Rev. Florence Monzon led the singing of UNITY Philippines Spiritual Center’s invocation song I Am So Grateful, which touched the hearts of all those in attendance. Everyone enjoyed the sumptuous dinner and afterwards, former Club Bulakeño Queens, joined by incoming club president Emmy Gonzalez, strutted the stairs in their mesmerizing gowns.

The memorable affair culminated with the crowning of the Royal Court, a wonderful waltz led by Baby and Milo together with the club’s past presidents and officers and members, and a grand raffle. Amid the glitz and glamour, the spirit of unity and gratitude reigned supreme, leaving everyone with cherished memories to treasure forever.

From left are Jorge Consunji, Edwin Uy, celebrator Frank Evaristo, Jr., Senate President Miguel Zubiri, former Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) secretary Ramon Lopez, and retired Police Maj. Gen. Ellie Cruz

In the company of distinguished gentlemen

Noted businessman Frank Evaristo, Jr. marked his special day with an elegant celebration at Canton Road, the famous restaurant nestled within the luxurious Shangri-La The Fort, Manila, in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City. A gathering brimming with camaraderie and laughter, the event was a testament to the well-loved Frank’s enduring charm and influence as he was surrounded by the warmth of family and cherished friends.

Hostess Minerva Tanseco, guest of honor Camille Villar, Jayelles president Roselle Rebano, and Beng Fores

Memorable times with Minerva

The ever-inspiring Minerva Tanseco played the perfect hostess during an exclusive soiree held at her opulent home in Ritz Tower, Makati City. The guest list sparkled with the presence of her dearest friends from the business and social sectors, including guests of honor Camille Villar and Dr. Jimmy Laya. Laughter, delicious food, lively games, and spirited line dancing made it an unforgettable night. To top it all off, generous giveaways ensured that everyone went home with a piece of the magic.

* * *

 

You may email me at [email protected]. Follow me on Facebook and YouTube: Johnny Litton by Jayelles PH and on Instagram: @jayellesph.

vuukle comment

BALLROOM

COMPANY

EUROPEAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pia Wurtzbach launches her first novel 'Queen of the Universe'

Pia Wurtzbach launches her first novel 'Queen of the Universe'

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 hours ago
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach-Jauncey is now an internationally published author with the release of her first novel "Queen...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Pia Wurtzbach launches her first novel 'Queen of the Universe'

Pia Wurtzbach launches her first novel 'Queen of the Universe'

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 hours ago
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach-Jauncey is now an internationally published author with the release of her first novel "Queen...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Pia Wurtzbach launches her first novel 'Queen of the Universe'

Pia Wurtzbach launches her first novel 'Queen of the Universe'

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 hours ago
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach-Jauncey is now an internationally published author with the release of her first novel "Queen...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Pia Wurtzbach launches her first novel 'Queen of the Universe'

Pia Wurtzbach launches her first novel 'Queen of the Universe'

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 hours ago
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach-Jauncey is now an internationally published author with the release of her first novel "Queen...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
In photos: Beatrice Luigi Gomez sublime in Mindanao creations at 12th Mindanao Fashion Summit

In photos: Beatrice Luigi Gomez sublime in Mindanao creations at 12th Mindanao Fashion Summit

By C. Mendez Legaspi | 15 hours ago
By the sultry way she sauntered onstage, it’s clear why Beatrice Luigi Gomez placed in the Top 5 at Miss Universe 2021...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Fil-Am author makes it to US bookstore Barnes & Noble

Fil-Am author makes it to US bookstore Barnes & Noble

By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark | 16 hours ago
Growing up with Filipino parents exposes you to a culture rooted in superstition, ghosts, myths and legends.
Lifestyle
fbtw
JC de Vera more excited to play nerd than do Vivamax bold movies

JC de Vera more excited to play nerd than do Vivamax bold movies

By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark | 16 hours ago
Fatherhood has inspired Kapamilya actor JC de Vera  want to explore more genres.  But it has also made him more...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Matet de Leon opens up on 'invisible' bipolar disorder after PWD queuing experience

Matet de Leon opens up on 'invisible' bipolar disorder after PWD queuing experience

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Matet de Leon shared her struggles as a person with bipolar disorder, especially when she is out in public and her...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with