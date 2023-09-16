An enchanting time capsule

The illustrious Maynila Ballroom of The Manila Hotel in Ermita, Manila was transported back in time to an opulent European palace as Club Bulakeño celebrated its highly anticipated Royal Ball 2023.

The grand event, brilliantly conceptualized by club president Baby Tan and assisted by Ways and Means Committee chair and past president Milo Bondoc, mesmerized guests with its majestic ambiance and attention to detail. Those present, including esteemed ambassadors and diplomats as well as distinguished personalities, marveled at the gilded arches, regal draping, and cascading roses that adorned the venue.

The evening commenced with elegant ballroom dancing followed by a delightful waiters’ parade, with the waiters all clad in period costumes. Meanwhile, Rev. Florence Monzon led the singing of UNITY Philippines Spiritual Center’s invocation song I Am So Grateful, which touched the hearts of all those in attendance. Everyone enjoyed the sumptuous dinner and afterwards, former Club Bulakeño Queens, joined by incoming club president Emmy Gonzalez, strutted the stairs in their mesmerizing gowns.

The memorable affair culminated with the crowning of the Royal Court, a wonderful waltz led by Baby and Milo together with the club’s past presidents and officers and members, and a grand raffle. Amid the glitz and glamour, the spirit of unity and gratitude reigned supreme, leaving everyone with cherished memories to treasure forever.

From left are Jorge Consunji, Edwin Uy, celebrator Frank Evaristo, Jr., Senate President Miguel Zubiri, former Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) secretary Ramon Lopez, and retired Police Maj. Gen. Ellie Cruz

In the company of distinguished gentlemen

Noted businessman Frank Evaristo, Jr. marked his special day with an elegant celebration at Canton Road, the famous restaurant nestled within the luxurious Shangri-La The Fort, Manila, in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City. A gathering brimming with camaraderie and laughter, the event was a testament to the well-loved Frank’s enduring charm and influence as he was surrounded by the warmth of family and cherished friends.

Hostess Minerva Tanseco, guest of honor Camille Villar, Jayelles president Roselle Rebano, and Beng Fores

Memorable times with Minerva

The ever-inspiring Minerva Tanseco played the perfect hostess during an exclusive soiree held at her opulent home in Ritz Tower, Makati City. The guest list sparkled with the presence of her dearest friends from the business and social sectors, including guests of honor Camille Villar and Dr. Jimmy Laya. Laughter, delicious food, lively games, and spirited line dancing made it an unforgettable night. To top it all off, generous giveaways ensured that everyone went home with a piece of the magic.

* * *

You may email me at [email protected]. Follow me on Facebook and YouTube: Johnny Litton by Jayelles PH and on Instagram: @jayellesph.