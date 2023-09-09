A grand celebration of culture and civic excellence

(From left) Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) chairman Dr. Jaime Laya with Friends for Cultural Concerns of the Philippines (FCCP) newly inducted board of advisers Rose Lazaro, Tessie Rodrigo, Guatemala consul Mellie Ablaza, and president Noel Gonzales

The Friends for Cultural Concerns of the Philippines (FCCP) held an elegant induction event at the SJW Building in Paseo de Magallanes, Makati City. Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) chairman Dr. Jaime Laya had the honor of inducting the new set of officers led by Noel Gonzales, the board of trustees, and the esteemed board of advisers. As his first order of duty, Noel warmly welcomed the new members and officially inducted them into the FCCP family.

Meanwhile, immediate past president Martin Lopez delivered a heartfelt valedictory address expressing gratitude to the officers and board of trustees who had worked with him during his term, and gave them certificates of appreciation and tokens.

(From left) FCCP newly inducted board of trustees member Nonie Basilio, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) secretary Alfredo Pascual and wife Menchu, Baby Ortiz, and Baby De Jesus

The meaningful event also featured splendid performances from the Kammerchor Choir, violinist Merjohn Lagaya, baritone Kris Gonzales, and several FCCP scholars who were graduating with honors. Truly, the said gathering showcased the organization’s commitment to promoting culture, civic engagement, and education.

(Seated) Olga Martel and Dr. Fortune Ledesma with (standing) Fanny Blanco, event co-chairs Marissa Fenton and Lilibeth Campos, and Carmen Afzelius

A melodic voyage to remember

Step into a world of vibrant and elegant charm at the Johann Strauss Society of the Philippines’ (JSSP) upcoming fellowship event entitled “South Pacific Night,” set to dazzle on Sept. 14 at the North Forbes Park Pavilion in Makati City.

The splendid event promises an array of nostalgic songs and dances from the cherished Broadway classic South Pacific, which will be brought to life by the musical brilliance of the Fabulous Band.

Everyone is encouraged to come in colorful, flower-printed attire, as prizes will be awarded for those wearing the most authentic outfits.

Presided over by JSSP chairman Monaco consul general Dr. Fortune Ledesma and president Olga Martel, the organization endeavors to promote the love for and development of music and dance, as well as to strengthen the cultural bonds between the Philippines and Austria. In addition, JSSP extends financial assistance to music scholars and supports the meaningful projects of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) and several charitable organizations.

Celebrators Mags Cue, Carla Del Prado, and Robina Ko-Tan

A lovely triple birthday bash

It was a night of joyous celebration as a group of good friends and I, fondly called JL & Co., gathered to fete the birthdays of three wonderful women: Mags Cue, Carla Del Prado, and Robina Ko-Tan.

Amid the elegant ambiance of Canton Road restaurant located in Shangri-La at The Fort, Manila, in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, everyone reveled in reconnecting with old friends, including Carla and Robina, whom we hadn’t crossed paths with in quite some time.

The atmosphere was brimming with laughter and heartfelt wishes as the trio marked another year of love and life. This special gathering became more memorable as Carla thoughtfully gifted each guest a cake to take home.

