A night of recognition and gratitude: The Johnny Awards

September 2, 2023 | 12:00am
A night of recognition and gratitude: The Johnny Awards
Johnny Awards co-chairman and prime event organizer Roselle Rebano, celebrator Johnny Litton, and Johnny Awards chairman Marissa Fenton

It was a night of glitz, glamour, and heartfelt appreciation, as luminaries from various industries gathered at the Grand Ballroom of topnotch, five-star hotel Grand Hyatt Manila in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, for the first-ever Johnny Awards.

The air was abuzz with excitement as guests and awardees alike shared in the celebration of friendships that have stood the test of time. The occasion was even more special as it coincided with none other than your columnist’s birthday.

A spectacle of recognition and gratitude under the leadership of Johnny Awards co-chairman and prime event organizer Roselle Rebano and prominent director Raymond Villanueva, together with talented actress and the evening’s host, Giselle Sanchez, and famous performer Jun Polistico, the event honored individuals who have left an indelible mark on your columnist’s life.

(From left) Johnny Awards recipients mastermind behind the milestone TV show Oh No! It’s Johnny! Freddie Garcia, Bonifacio Landmark Realty and Development Corp. president Hans Hauri, Wilcon Depot founder and chairman emeritus William Belo, Philippine Hotel Owners Association president Arthur Lopez, and Henann Group of Resorts vice president for marketing Karl Chusuey representing his father, visionary Henann Group of Resorts chairman Dr. Henry Chusuey

The awardees included several distinguished captains of industry like Bonifacio Landmark Realty and Development Corp. president Hans Hauri, mastermind behind the landmark show Oh No! It’s Johnny! Freddie Garcia, Philippine Hotel Owners Association president Arthur Lopez, Wilcon Depot founder and chairman emeritus William Belo, Belo Medical Group CEO and founder Dr. Vicki Belo, The French Baker founder and CEO Johnlu Koa, Advance Paper Group of Companies president and CEO Connie Haw, civic leader and philanthropist Nonie Basilio, DMark Beauty Corporation CEO Nikki Tang, Wamrus Group of Companies owner Joy Rustia, and the always-thoughtful Johnny Awards chairman Marissa Fenton and husband Ian Fenton.

(From left) Johnny Awards recipients, siblings Jun Jun Ablaza and Czarina Ablaza-Syquia representing their mother, the elegant Guatemala consul Mellie Ablaza, Belo Medical Group CEO and founder Dr. Vicki Belo, DMark Beauty Corporation CEO Nikki Tang, and the well-revered and talented Dr. Elsie Pascua

The resounding success of the Johnny Awards Gala would not have been possible without the generous support of our esteemed sponsors, each contributing their expertise and products to elevate the evening to new heights. Event stylist Carmen Afzelius; Cocoy Cordoba, a visionary in the world of styling and event setup, lent his extraordinary talents to create a foyer setup that left guests in awe; accomplished artist Noel Bueza for the beautifully crafted “Tree of Life” trophies; Lartizan and Chef Jessie for the delectable cocktail food; Richard Tiu for the birthday cake; the generous Michelle Garcia-Arce for the Luminisce beauty treatment; and Aficionado Perfumes and Personal Care CEO Joel Cruz for the giveaways.

(From left) Johnny Awards recipients Kerwin Haw and wife Abigail representing their mother, the admirable Advance Paper Group of Companies president and CEO Connie Haw, brothers The Bellevue Manila managing director Patrick Chan and B Hotels managing director Ryan Chan representing their father, the indefatigable The Bellevue Hotels and Resorts (BH&R) chairman Johnny Chan, and Tem and father Geely UnliDrive Motors president Harold Co representing their patriarch, the award-winning Hoseki founder Faico

Thank you also to another Johnny Awards awardee and CWC Interiors president and CEO Fred Yuson for the night’s highly coveted Aeron chair given to the Hollywood Glam Star of the Night winner, the lovely Milo Bondoc. Thank you again for a splendid night, dear friends, and I’ll see you again next year!

You may email me at [email protected]. Follow me on Facebook and YouTube: Johnny Litton by Jayelles PH and on Instagram: @jayellesph.

