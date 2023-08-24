^

Bretman Rock tries fire dancing, gets stung by stingray in Palawan

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 24, 2023 | 7:21pm
Bretman Rock tries fire dancing, gets stung by stingray in Palawan
MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American content creator Bretman Rock is enjoying a late birthday vacation in Palawan, even after getting stung by a stingray.

Bretman posted photos of his Palawan vacation on his Instagram account. He posted beach images where he is wearing a see-through red beach dress.

In the same photo set, Bretman shared a video of himself learning to fire dance with flaming poi with the help of an instructor.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bretman Rock (@bretmanrock)

"It’s always gonna be more fun in the Philippines," Bretman wrote in the caption, a reference to the Department of Tourism's former campaign slogan.

In another post, Bretman shared photos and videos of himself driving a boat, snorkeling, paddle boarding, kayaking and recovering from a stingray's sting.

An Instagram user commented to ask how the sting felt. Bretman explained that he thought he just stepped on something sharp, but he immediately got out of the water when he felt a throbbing sensation.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bretman Rock (@bretmanrock)

"When I got out I had 2 stings and that’s how the locals knew it was a sting ray, I put ice and it helped a lot but on the boat ride back," Bretman continued. "I ran out of ice and I was legit rethinking my life, then they put plant medicine and then boom she’s healed."

Bretman celebrated his 25th birthday last July 31 with a "Night of a Thousand Bretman Rocks" theme party and a photo shoot inspired by Barbie.

