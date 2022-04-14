Bretman Rock pushes beyond style sterotypes with 'airy and breezy' skirt

MANILA, Philippines — Multi-hyphenate social media star Bretman Rock is shaking up his fashion sense and probably breaking style stereotypes in his current trip in New York, as he rocked an "airy and breezy" skirt as seen on his latest Instagram post.

While Bretman has been loved for his over-the-top, outlandish makeup and outfits and wicked humor, the beauty YouTuber is not often seen wearing a skirt. That's why his new outift of the day (OOTD) sure looked like a sight for sore eyes for his followers and fashion fans in general.

"Wanted to wear something airy and breezy so my as$ can breathe," Rock wrote in the caption in his usual humor.

Bretman has been known for breaking common norms and stereotypes, even making history last year for being the first open gay man to grace the cover of Playboy magazine.

His YouTube vlogs had been given a TV show treatment through a reality show on MTV. As of this writing, he has over 18.2 million followers on Instagram, 8.89 subscribers on YouTube, and 5.7 million followers on Twitter.

RELATED: Blackpink's Jennie, vlogger Bretman Rock spotted together in Hawaii