







































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
From 'kilay' life to jungle life: Bretman Rock ditches glamour for new YouTube series
Filipino content creator Bretman Rock (left) and a sneak peek of his jungle life.
Bretman Rock via Instagram, YouTube

                     

                        

                           
From 'kilay' life to jungle life: Bretman Rock ditches glamour for new YouTube series

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 16, 2021 - 7:16pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Filipino content creator Bretman Rock is set to star in YouTube's four-part documentary series "30 Days With: Bretman Rock," which starts streaming on June 30. 



According to reports, the social media star will take his adventure into the wilds of a Hawaiian jungle to survive on his own for a week.



In his YouTube account, which has almost nine million subscribers, the vlogger said he will temporarily bid his glamorous life goodbye.



“Bretman Rock is swapping his glitter for a blade as he gets ready to spend a week alone in the jungle. The glam star will be learning how to make fire, get milk from coconuts, and climb trees. Will he accidentally set fire to the jungle? Will he make it to the end? And what will he look like if he does?” his show’s trailer description reads. 



 






 



“30 Days With: Bretman Rock” is the latest installment of the YouTube Originals franchise “30 Days With” following boxer Ryan Garcia as he prepared to fight Olympic gold medalist Luke Campbell, and popular Japanese YouTube creators Hanao and Dengan.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      BRETMAN ROCK
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 From 'kilay' life to jungle life: Bretman Rock ditches glamour for new YouTube series
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
From 'kilay' life to jungle life: Bretman Rock ditches glamour for new YouTube series


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Filipino content creator Bretman Rock is set to star in YouTube's four-part documentary series "30 Days With: Bretman Rock"...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nikki Coseteng and her kaftans: &lsquo;Bahala na si Batwoman!&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
20 hours ago

                              
                              
Nikki Coseteng and her kaftans: ‘Bahala na si Batwoman!’


                              

                                                                  By Millet M. Mananquil |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Nikki Coseteng was wearing her favorite short, sexy mini, miniskirt actually a tennis outfit when I first had lunch with her...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sit back & relax, dad!
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
20 hours ago

                              
                              
Sit back & relax, dad!


                              

                                                                  By Maurice Arcache |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Finding the perfect gift for the man in your life, who manages to do so much for you year-round, can be a bit of a challenge....

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Colourette CEO to donate 100% sales for political prisoners following vaccine-for-sale accusation
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Colourette CEO to donate 100% sales for political prisoners following vaccine-for-sale accusation


                              

                                                                  By Jade Yamanaka Gime |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Nina Ellaine Dizon-Cabrera, founder and Chief Executive Officer of local makeup brand Colourette Cosmetics and Fresh Formula,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 5 ways you can be more sustainable in your fashion choices
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
5 ways you can be more sustainable in your fashion choices


                              

                                                                  By Jap Tobias |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
In a recent webinar by Philstar.com and Levi’s, fashion experts and environmental advocates stir the discussion on the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Catriona Gray shares success formula, reacts to alleged &lsquo;copycats&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
Catriona Gray shares success formula, reacts to alleged ‘copycats’


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
In a recent virtual press conference for her single “R.Y.F,” Catriona shared her thoughts on what Internet users...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with