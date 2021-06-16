From 'kilay' life to jungle life: Bretman Rock ditches glamour for new YouTube series

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino content creator Bretman Rock is set to star in YouTube's four-part documentary series "30 Days With: Bretman Rock," which starts streaming on June 30.

According to reports, the social media star will take his adventure into the wilds of a Hawaiian jungle to survive on his own for a week.

In his YouTube account, which has almost nine million subscribers, the vlogger said he will temporarily bid his glamorous life goodbye.

“Bretman Rock is swapping his glitter for a blade as he gets ready to spend a week alone in the jungle. The glam star will be learning how to make fire, get milk from coconuts, and climb trees. Will he accidentally set fire to the jungle? Will he make it to the end? And what will he look like if he does?” his show’s trailer description reads.

“30 Days With: Bretman Rock” is the latest installment of the YouTube Originals franchise “30 Days With” following boxer Ryan Garcia as he prepared to fight Olympic gold medalist Luke Campbell, and popular Japanese YouTube creators Hanao and Dengan.