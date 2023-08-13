Aseana City: A journey to the future

Aseana City has progressive features inspired by various cities of the world which are sustainable and people-centric.

As a child, one of my favorite cartoons was Hanna-Barbera’s The Partridge Family’s Space Age, where spaceships soared above, futuristic gadgets captivated the screen, and skyscrapers dominated the skyline. Little did I know that one day, these captivating visions would seemingly come to life. Today, we behold Aseana City, a futuristic metropolis that embodies endless possibilities, all of which began with a single dream defined as a goal with a deadline.

Spearheaded by the visionary CEO of D.M. Wenceslao, Delfin Angelo “Buds” C. Wenceslao, the city boasts an ingenious philosophy: “The soul of a city lies in its public spaces.” This advocacy underscores the importance of creating a well-designed city that attracts people, fosters innovation and shapes a better future. As CEO, Buds aims to build a “next-generation city.” He envisions Aseana City, fronting Manila Bay, to be the entertainment and lifestyle center of the Philippines.

As a precocious lad, his father, Delfin J. Wenceslao Jr. would bring him and his siblings to the future Aseana City site. They would look out at this long stretch of property and imagine such infinite possibilities.

Buds shares: “I liked the lifelong learning aspect of being in the medical profession but as fate would have it, I got into a business course and hearing my dad talk about his ongoing projects, such endeavors seemed more interesting to me as time went by.”

Today the 43-year-old Buds handles the reins of a 58-year-old company founded by his grandfather, Delfin M. Wenceslao Sr., whose vision was to elevate the country’s urban landscape.

Buds Wenceslao is the dynam- ic 43-year-old CEO of DM Wenceslao

During a media visit to Aseana City, we had the opportunity to inspect what this amazing development is offering. I learned that Aseana City, which is 500 acres, is a large-scale mixed-use development project situated along the Manila Bay area. It is being developed by the D.M. Wenceslao Group.

Aseana City’s development started in the early 2000s and has been progressing in phases. There is simply no stopping them now. By 2021, several significant projects had been completed, including commercial buildings, residential towers, hotels, and entertainment facilities. Notable landmarks within Aseana City include the Aseana 1-3 Towers, Department of Foreign Affairs, Ayala Malls Manila Bay, and City of Dreams Manila Integrated resort.

Aseana City is a marvel that embraces technological advancements, sustainable energy systems and state-of-the-art facilities. Drawing inspiration from global cities like the walkways of Hong Kong, the subways of Singapore, the skyscrapers of Dubai, the historical charm of London, and the bike-friendly lanes of Copenhagen, this modern and smart city redefines urban living. Aseana City’s aim is to create a modern, interconnected, and sustainable mixed-use city with climate protected facilities, utilizing innovative technologies and design approaches.

One remarkable example of Aseana City’s smart infrastructure is the strategically placed smart lampposts throughout the property. These smart lampposts transcend their primary function of illumination, as they are equipped with advanced technology and communication systems to respond quickly in emergencies and house public safety infrastructure. By simply pressing a button, individuals in need can have immediate assistance from medical professionals and security personnel.

The amphitheater of Aseana city dubbed as the next-generation city

The commitment to sustainability extends to the establishment of the country’s largest network of climate-protected sidewalks, and bike lanes with lots of green spaces. The wider sidewalks shielded from harsh weather conditions foster walkability and prioritize people-centric urban design.

Aseana City invites you to experience the benefits of modern technology. Among their many exciting plans are the opening of the state-of-the-art St. Luke’s Medical Center, modern schools and even an efficient transport system. Amidst such progress, St. John Paul II Chapel is one solemn place for prayer and gratitude in the impressive Aseana City.

The amazing Parqal, a flagship development of DMWAI, exemplifies the city’s focus on effective accessibility and efficient pedestrian mobility. With multiple entrance and exit points, Parqal showcases how urban planning can promote health, wellness, and an enhanced overall livability experience. The retail strip stretches over 600 meters in length and is covered with lightweight ETFE canopies. The giant, elevated canopies protect the area from sun and rain, as well as stormy weather.

The visionary Buds Wenceslao has embarked on this transformative journey with the realization that Aseana City transcends his family name. “It’s not just about me or my family; it’s about the collective effort of a dedicated team,” he emphasizes. “It’s a testament to creating a system, where individuals thrive happily and peacefully.”

As the sun sets on the horizon, Aseana City stands tall as a beacon of innovation, excellent planning and design, discipline, and perseverance. Through the staunch leadership of Buds Wenceslao and his ever-supportive team, the company has achieved remarkable milestones, having achieved their goals and fulfilling their dreams way before their deadlines.

For more info visit their website at www.aseanaholdingsinc.com.