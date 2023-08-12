Celebrating the divine feminine
International luxury brand Jewelmer continues to celebrate the Divine Feminine through the power of the golden South Sea pearl. A wonder of Mother Nature, its luster and beauty has long embodied the quintessence of femininity and has captivated imaginations throughout history like no other.
Jewelmer’s latest campaign film, The Divine Feminine, explores the enduring mystique of the golden South Sea pearl through the power of the feminine, as embodied by French-Filipina artist and actress Solenn Heussaff-Bolzico.
A first of its kind, she luxuriates in a bath filled with golden South Sea pearls, an embodiment of every woman’s dream. In harmony with each lustrous gem, she emanates grace and divine energy.
The maison’s new film can now be viewed on its Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube accounts @jewelmer.
Empowering excellence for beauty and wellness
DermAsia Corporation, led by its hardworking CEO beauty-preneur Nikki Tang, held a fun and informative training for the state-of-the-art beauty procedure Alma-Q in partnership with St. Luke’s Medical Center-Global City in Taguig City. The lecture and hands-on training proved to be an enlightening experience, as the hospital’s esteemed doctors joined forces with the highly knowledgeable Alma Laser clinical specialist Courtney Levy.
Held at Café Via Mare within St. Luke’s-Global City, the affair commenced with a sumptuous breakfast accompanied by a captivating lecture delivered by Courtney herself and reached its pinnacle as St. Luke’s doctors actively participated in the immersive and practical, hands-on training session. It was an enriching occasion, fostering a vibrant exchange of expertise and paving the way for further advancements in medical practice.
Real people, real fashion
Well-known clothing brand Mags, led by its ever-inspiring owner and founder Mags Cue, celebrated 20 years of fashion-forward creations through “Mags on the Catwalk” held at the Glorietta Activity Center in Glorietta 2, Makati City.
The brand continues to be the epitome of exquisite fashion among women of all ages, sizes, and statures. The spectacular fashion extravaganza, which featured esteemed female leaders and influencers in their respective fields, marked the brand’s continued dedication to empowering women across the country.
