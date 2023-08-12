^

Celebrating the divine feminine

OH YES, IT’S JOHNNY! - Johnny Litton - The Philippine Star
August 12, 2023 | 12:00am
Celebrating the divine feminine
The South Sea pearl, an icon of exquisite beauty and profound strength, is akin to the power of women throughout history, from ancient goddesses to the trailblazing women of today, like the beautiful and talented Solenn Heussaff-Bolzico.

International luxury brand Jewelmer continues to celebrate the Divine Feminine through the power of the golden South Sea pearl. A wonder of Mother Nature, its luster and beauty has long embodied the quintessence of femininity and has captivated imaginations throughout history like no other.

Jewelmer’s latest campaign film, The Divine Feminine, explores the enduring mystique of the golden South Sea pearl through the power of the feminine, as embodied by French-Filipina artist and actress Solenn Heussaff-Bolzico.

Synonymous with the inspiring journey of womanhood is the culmination of every South Sea pearl, an emblem of sustainable luxury and a product of 377 individual steps over five years of dedicated care, showcased in the Sequins earrings.

A first of its kind, she luxuriates in a bath filled with golden South Sea pearls, an embodiment of every woman’s dream. In harmony with each lustrous gem, she emanates grace and divine energy.

Jewelmer draws inspiration from the French Art Nouveau movement and has created the exquisite Guimard Necklace, where curvilinear motifs of diamond tendrils delicately cradle a golden South Sea pearl.

The maison’s new film can now be viewed on its Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube accounts @jewelmer.

Empowering excellence for beauty and wellness

DermAsia Corporation, led by its hardworking CEO beauty-preneur Nikki Tang, held a fun and informative training for the state-of-the-art beauty procedure Alma-Q in partnership with St. Luke’s Medical Center-Global City in Taguig City. The lecture and hands-on training proved to be an enlightening experience, as the hospital’s esteemed doctors joined forces with the highly knowledgeable Alma Laser clinical specialist Courtney Levy.

Doctors Rhesa May Martinez, Tanya Perez-Chua, Ivan Singzon, and Carolyn Chua-Aguilera

Held at Café Via Mare within St. Luke’s-Global City, the affair commenced with a sumptuous breakfast accompanied by a captivating lecture delivered by Courtney herself and reached its pinnacle as St. Luke’s doctors actively participated in the immersive and practical, hands-on training session. It was an enriching occasion, fostering a vibrant exchange of expertise and paving the way for further advancements in medical practice.

Real people, real fashion

Well-known clothing brand Mags, led by its ever-inspiring owner and founder Mags Cue, celebrated 20 years of fashion-forward creations through “Mags on the Catwalk” held at the Glorietta Activity Center in Glorietta 2, Makati City.

Andre and his mother, Mags owner and founder Mags Cue, with actress Ara Mina

The brand continues to be the epitome of exquisite fashion among women of all ages, sizes, and statures. The spectacular fashion extravaganza, which featured esteemed female leaders and influencers in their respective fields, marked the brand’s continued dedication to empowering women across the country.

* * *

 

You may email me at [email protected]. Follow me on Facebook and YouTube: Johnny Litton by Jayelles PH and on Instagram: @jayellesph.

