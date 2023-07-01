^

'Bawal magbalot': Sharon Cuneta quips on viral 'Balutin Mo Ako' buffet meme

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 1, 2023 | 4:37pm
Sharon Cuneta on the July 1, 2023 pilot episode of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon's new noontime show on TV5.
MANILA, Philippines — Sharon Cuneta is aware of the meme that involves her classic song "Bituing Walang Ningning" and its reference to the viral "Balutin Mo Ako" meme involving taking home food from the buffet. 

The singer-actress quipped on it during her guesting in today's pilot episode of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon's new TV5 noontime show. 

"Kasi minsan may buffet, nagugulat ako bakit may picture ako doon. May ekis pa. Parang 'No Parking.' Bawal magbalot," Sharon said. 

Before she sang her popular ballad, Sharon issued a warning. 

"Paalala lang po. Kung kayo po ay naimbitahan, maghintay po muna hanggang nakakain na ang lahat ng bisita bago maglabas ng mga lalagyan. Nakakahiya naman po," she said. 

Sharon then proceeded to sing "Bituing Walang Ningning," her hit song that was also used as the soundtrack of her 1985 movie with the same title. 

As she reached its chorus with this line, "Balutin mo ako ng hiwaga ng iyong pagmamahal," the camera pans to Jose Manalo and Wally Bayola at the buffet with containers. 

"Balutin" in Filipino means to wrap. 

Jose and Wally were seen putting food on their containers, a likely reference to the common practice during parties where some guests bring containers to bring home food as takeaways. 

There are several video compilations on social media titled "Balutin Mo Ako" where some people are seen taking home food from buffets with their plastic bags or containers. 

@leodrevita05 Balutin mo ako by Madam Leo for Ligaya HAHA #TeamHamloy #GandangLeo
@markhei IYKYK! balutin mo ako!  #fyp #filipinorelatable #filipinotiktok #titashawie #sharoncuneta

RELATED: 'Dapat inalagaan kayo': Sharon Cuneta shares disappointment on TVJ's experience

