'Eto Ang Title': Teary-eyed Sottos in full force as TVJ's new show premieres on TV5

Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon on the first day live show of their new noontime show on TV5 on July 1, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, Joey de Leon (TVJ) and the rest of the "Legit Dabarkads" took almost an hour to open their new TV5 noontime show in the presence of almost all of the Sotto and de Leon children, including Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto. It also teased viewers when the cast singing the familiar tune of the theme song of "Eat Bulaga," without them exactly saying the word.

As they sang the song with the last line of the lyrics, they tweaked it a bit to sing "Buong Bansa, E-A-T!" with some making the "bulaga" gesture and face.

"Eto Ang Tunay," said Tito, and the rest of the hosts chimed in.

"Eto Ang Tadhana," said Maine Mendoza. Ryan Agoncillo said it means "Everybody All Together," while Ryzza Mae Dizon said "Everyday Ang Tawanan." Allan K shared that it is "Eto Ang Tinuod," the last word means true in Bisaya. He had earlier sang a Bisaya song for his opening number with Carren Eistrup.

Jose Manalo jokingly said, "Eto ang Tagay."

While Joey, who is said to have coined "Eat Bulaga," said that E-A-T means "Eto ang Title."

The new show started with the usual sing-and-dance production number featuring its hosts. Apart from Carren and Allan K singing their song, Ryan, Ryzza and Maine danced for their opening number. The popular trio of JoWaPao (Jose Manalo, Wally Bayola and Paolo Ballesteros) took the stage and sang 6CycleMind's Sandalan.

The long wait for TVJ fans ended right after the short video introduction where TVJ were seen inside a black jeep. It pans to the live broadcast where the trio, aboard the jeep, entered the TV5 Media Center in Mandaluyong City.

As TVJ enters the halls where their faces were plastered on the walls, they become teary-eyed and eventually hugged each other.

They take the stage with "TVJ" flashed on the screen behind them and sang VST&Company's "Ikaw Ang Aking Mahal," with the lyrics tweaked to include "Hilaga, Silangan at Kanluran."

While the whole introduction was broadcasting live, the camera pans to the audience that includes the children of the trio. Apart from Mayor Vico, spotted among the audience were Vic's wife, Pauleen Sotto, and Joey's wife, Eileen. The Sotto children present were Quezon City Vice Mayor Gian Sotto and his wife, Joy, Oyo Sotto, Kristine Hermosa-Sotto and Danica Sotto. Joey's children, Jocas and Jako, were also present.

"Sama-sama kaming nagbabalik. Welcome sa bagong tahanan ng mga legit Dabarkads -- TV5! Moving on, moving forward tayong lahat," said Vic.

"Tatapatin namin kayo. Maliit ang studio. Hindi importante ang laki, ang importante sama-sama tayo. 'Wag kayong mag-alala. Kami naman ang pupunta sa bahay ninyo," said Joey.

Vic added: "Diyan lang kayo kasi hindi tayo magkakasya dito. Pupuntahan natin ang buong Pilipinas."

RELATED: 'Sa ngayon wala': Tito Sotto says Tony Tuviera not part of new TV5 noontime show