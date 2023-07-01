'Dapat inalagaan kayo': Sharon Cuneta shares disappointment on TVJ's experience

Sharon Cuneta with Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon on the July 1, 2023 episode of the trio's new noontime show on TV5.

MANILA, Philippines — As promised days before today's airing, Sharon Cuneta appeared on the pilot telecast of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon's (TVJ) new TV5 noontime show, and aired her sentiments on the trio's recent experience.

The singer-actress was introduced as the last special guest of the show where she sang "Kahit Maputi Na Ang Buhok Ko," one of her earliest songs composed by Rey Valera.

She was greeted by the trio after singing her song, and they exchanged pleasantries and banter.

"Magandang hapon po, mga Dabarkads. Bumalik sa ere ang ating show ng TVJ," she said.

"Pero talagang sumama ang loob ko dahil talaga dapat inalagaan kayo. Ayoko 'yung pinagdaanan ninyo. Hindi n'yo deserve 'yun," she added.

Joey commented, "Away ito," which Sharon immediately clarified that she was not looking for any trouble.

"Hindi naman. Kalmang-kalma nga ako e. Naglalabas lang ako. 'Yan din yata ang nararamdaman ng mga Dabarkads.

"Kasi 'di ba maraming shows sa lunch time, sa noon time. May mga kanya-kanya nagmamahal pero iba pa rin ang pagmamahal sa mga kasama ng TVJ at Dabarkads. So 'wag nating pababayaan na mawala ang kaligayahan ng taong bayan," Sharon said.

Tito agreed and added, "Tamang-tama. Maraming-maraming salamat diyan sa mga binitawan mong kataga. It mirros some of the messages we received."

TVJ and the rest of their co-hosts, including Jose Manalo, Wally Bayola, Ryan Agoncillo, Maine Mendoza, Allan K, Ryzza Mae Dizon and Paolo Ballesteros left Television and Production Exponents Inc.'s (TAPE) "Eat Bulaga" last May 31. In June, it was announced that the trio and their fellow co-hosts has found a new home where they can air their noontime show.

The new TVJ show airs on TV5, beginning today, July 1, from Mondays to Saturdays, at 11:30 a.m.

RELATED: 'Eto Ang Title': Teary-eyed Sottos in full force as TVJ's new show premieres on TV5