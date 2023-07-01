^

Entertainment

'Dapat inalagaan kayo': Sharon Cuneta shares disappointment on TVJ's experience

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 1, 2023 | 4:04pm
'Dapat inalagaan kayo': Sharon Cuneta shares disappointment on TVJ's experience
Sharon Cuneta with Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon on the July 1, 2023 episode of the trio's new noontime show on TV5.
TV5 via Twitter

MANILA, Philippines — As promised days before today's airing, Sharon Cuneta appeared on the pilot telecast of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon's (TVJ) new TV5 noontime show, and aired her sentiments on the trio's recent experience. 

The singer-actress was introduced as the last special guest of the show where she sang "Kahit Maputi Na Ang Buhok Ko," one of her earliest songs composed by Rey Valera. 

She was greeted by the trio after singing her song, and they exchanged pleasantries and banter. 

"Magandang hapon po, mga Dabarkads. Bumalik sa ere ang ating show ng TVJ," she said. 

"Pero talagang sumama ang loob ko dahil talaga dapat inalagaan kayo. Ayoko 'yung pinagdaanan ninyo. Hindi n'yo deserve 'yun," she added. 

Joey commented, "Away ito," which Sharon immediately clarified that she was not looking for any trouble.  

"Hindi naman. Kalmang-kalma nga ako e. Naglalabas lang ako. 'Yan din yata ang nararamdaman ng mga Dabarkads. 

"Kasi 'di ba maraming shows sa lunch time, sa noon time. May mga kanya-kanya nagmamahal pero iba pa rin ang pagmamahal sa mga kasama ng TVJ at Dabarkads. So 'wag nating pababayaan na mawala  ang kaligayahan ng taong bayan," Sharon said. 

Tito agreed and added, "Tamang-tama. Maraming-maraming salamat diyan sa mga binitawan mong kataga. It mirros some of the messages we received."

TVJ and the rest of their co-hosts, including Jose Manalo, Wally Bayola, Ryan Agoncillo, Maine Mendoza, Allan K, Ryzza Mae Dizon and Paolo Ballesteros left Television and Production Exponents Inc.'s (TAPE) "Eat Bulaga" last May 31. In June, it was announced that the trio and their fellow co-hosts has found a new home where they can air their noontime show. 

The new TVJ show airs on TV5, beginning today, July 1, from Mondays to Saturdays, at 11:30 a.m. 

RELATED: 'Eto Ang Title': Teary-eyed Sottos in full force as TVJ's new show premieres on TV5

EAT BULAGA

SHARON CUNETA

TV5
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Sa ngayon wala': Tito Sotto says Tony Tuviera not part of new TV5 noontime show

'Sa ngayon wala': Tito Sotto says Tony Tuviera not part of new TV5 noontime show

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Tito Sotto clarified that Tony Tuviera is not part of their upcoming noontime show on TV5. 
Entertainment
fbtw
TVJ & The legit Dabarkads usher in new interest in TV viewing

TVJ & The legit Dabarkads usher in new interest in TV viewing

By MJ Marfori | 16 hours ago
In this day and age where every adult is glued to their socials, the major networks know that television viewing will never...
Entertainment
fbtw
Is Lorna Tolentino ready to fall in love again?

Is Lorna Tolentino ready to fall in love again?

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 16 hours ago
Following her stint in ABS-CBN’s longest-running drama series FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano, Lorna Tolentino had...
Entertainment
fbtw
Oscar-winning actor Alan Arkin dies at 89

Oscar-winning actor Alan Arkin dies at 89

By Maggy Donaldson | 6 hours ago
Alan Arkin, the Oscar-winning "Little Miss Sunshine" and "Argo" actor known for his wry wit and improvisation skills, has...
Entertainment
fbtw
Awra Briguela in police custody, faces charges after defending friends from harassers

Awra Briguela in police custody, faces charges after defending friends from harassers

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actor Awra Briguela was taken into police custody after being involved in a scuffle with several men in Poblacion,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Eto Ang Title': Teary-eyed Sottos in full force as TVJ's new show premieres on TV5

'Eto Ang Title': Teary-eyed Sottos in full force as TVJ's new show premieres on TV5

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 hours ago
Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, Joey de Leon and the rest of the "Legit Dabarkads" took almost an hour to open their new TV5 noontime...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Like coming back home': Ayen Munji-Laurel joins CCP star-studded sarsuwela show, to star in French series adaptation

'Like coming back home': Ayen Munji-Laurel joins CCP star-studded sarsuwela show, to star in French series adaptation

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 hours ago
Singer-actress Ayen Munji-Laurel was all smiles as she talks about going back to her roots when she joins a stellar cast of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Orchestra-conducting robot wows audience in S. Korean capital

Orchestra-conducting robot wows audience in S. Korean capital

By Kang Jin-kyu | 5 hours ago
The robot successfully guided compositions, both independently and in collaboration with a human maestro who was standing...
Entertainment
fbtw
James Reid's latest collaboration sheds light on local skating community

James Reid's latest collaboration sheds light on local skating community

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 hours ago
Singer-actor James Reid, in partnership with Johnnie Walker and Vice Asia, collaborated with a local skating group to highlight...
Entertainment
fbtw
Suspense in Hollywood as actors poised to join writers on strike

Suspense in Hollywood as actors poised to join writers on strike

By Agence France-Presse | 7 hours ago
This week, hundreds of high-profile actors including Oscar winners Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence signed an open letter...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with