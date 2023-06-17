DMARK beauty encourages a fit and healthy life style

DMark Beauty Corporation, the company known for being the exclusive distributor of top skincare brands like Bioderma, Coverderm, and Puressentiel, and led by its awe-inspiring and hardworking CEO, beauty-preneur Nikki Tang, organized an exciting two-day event in partnership with Surya Fitness & Yoga Center and Electric Studio. The affair gave importance on achieving health and wellness and offered fitness activities, sun protection tips, and discussions on overall wellbeing.

Surya Fitness & Yoga Center studio manager Nixie Montoya-Yap discussed the studio’s services, schedules, and promotions aimed at helping clients achieve their summer-ready goals. Electric Studio instructor Kyo introduced the benefits of spinning, their available schedules, and upcoming activities for those looking to achieve their desired fit and healthy bodies. Guests of the two-day affair were also treated to informative talks by board-certified dermatologist Dr. Gisella Adasa, who graciously discussed the importance of summer-appropriate skin care and post-workout wellness essentials.

In addition, the attendees had the opportunity to get to know more about DMark Beauty’s Summer Wellness line, which is also perfect to use all year round by anyone living in a tropical country like the Philippines. This notable occasion created an environment where participants could sweat it out and engage in activities that promote wellbeing.

A golden token of the Filipino spirit, the Pamana brooch is a perfect heirloom to pass down through generations.

Jewelmer celebrates our biggest hero

International luxury brand Jewelmer is celebrating Father’s Day with a stunning collection that honors the important man who plays many roles in our lives: leader, teacher, protector, guardian, and friend.

On this special day, honor your pillar of strength and support with the maison’s South Sea pearls, which are icons of resilience for the one who has guided you through life’s golden moments.

Show your appreciation for the hero in your life with discerning gifts from the international luxury brand, from the loving energy exuded through the Azur bracelet to the enduring elegance of the Les Classiques cufflinks.

For a minimum purchase amount, receive an exclusive golf shirt from Jewelmer until June 30. Visit your nearest Jewelmer boutique in Metro Manila or in Cebu to learn more.

Wilcon receives out standing accolade from Kohler

The country’s leading home improvement and construction supply store, Wilcon Depot, recently won the Annual Outstanding Distributor Award from Kohler in Jakarta, Indonesia. This distinction recognizes the company’s exceptional performance and strong partnership with the global leader in manufacturing innovative kitchen and bathroom products. In addition, the award serves as a testament to Wilcon’s commitment to building, improving, and refining every Filipino homeowner for a sustainable and comfortable life and also highlights its ability to maintain a strong partnership with leading industry players like Kohler.

Seen in the photo during the awarding ceremony are Kohler Kitchen & Bath Asia Pacific president Angel Yang alongside Wilcon Depot executive project manager Arnold Ologuin and brand manager Francis Del Mira.

(From left) Wilcon Depot VP for merchandising Ruel Godino and SVP for product development Eden Godino, Guiguinto, Bulacan Vice Mayor Banjo Estrella, Bulacan 5th District Rep. Ambrosio Cruz, Jr.; Guiguinto, Bulacan Mayor Agatha Paula Cruz, Wilcon Depot SEVP-COO Rosemarie Bosch-Ong, United Architects of the Philippines (UAP) national president architect Richard Garcia, HCG VP for sales and marketing David Chang, Mariwasa AVP for sales and marketing Marvin Sion, Wilcon Depot VP for investor relations Jean Alger, and Micahdel Trine representing

Wilcon depot opens 84th store

Wilcon Depot, the country’s leading retailer of home improvement and construction supplies, launched its 84th branch in Guiguinto, Bulacan. Strategically located in Brgy. Tuktukan, the newly opened store has 8,000 square meters of selling area and accommodates the most extensive product selection of high-quality and trusted local and international brands ranging from tiles, sanitary wares, plumbing, furniture and home interiors to building materials, hardware, electrical, appliances, and other DIY items.

“As the leading home improvement and construction supply retailer, our commitment doesn’t limit us to just providing home and builders products but, at the same time, giving our valued customers an excellent shopping experience,” said Wilcon Depot SEVP-COO Rosemarie Bosch-Ong during the grand opening. “In bringing Wilcon Depot here again in Bulacan, we recognized it as a great opportunity to continue our legacy of unparalleled services that is distinctly Wilcon.”

Guiguinto is the fourth location in the province where the multi-awarded company has set up shop following the opening of the first location in Baliuag in July 2010 and the second and third locations in San Jose del Monte and Calumpit in June 2020.

