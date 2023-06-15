Congratulations, Noel Gonzales, new FCCP president

The Friends for the Cultural Concerns of the Philippines (FCCP) recently held its induction of officers and turnover ceremonies held at the newly constructed SJW building at Paseo de Magallanes, owned by incoming president Noel Gonzales.

After their recent, successful event “Ilustrado” held at the National Museum, FCCP immediate past president Martin Lopez welcomed guests and gave his valedictory address to an appreciative audience. After thanking the past officers with Certificates of Appreciation and token gifts, CCP chairman Dr. Jaime C. Laya led the swearing in of FCCP ‘s new officers, led by president Noel Gonzales, vice president Terry Tambunting, secretary Ningning de Ocampo, treasurer Mimi Valerio, assistant secretary Baby Tan and assistant treasurer Gilda Salonga.

FCCP officers and board members

The host also presented FCCP ‘s Board of Trustees, namely David Ackerman, IPP Martin Lopez, Yoli Ayson, violinist Raul Sunico, Nonie Basilio, Solita Tan Gatue, Cristina Galang-Caedo, Letty Hahn and newest board member Mars Lambino as replacement for the late PP Boysie Villavicencio, as well as the board of advisers, which included past presidents Mellie Ablaza, Rose Lazaro and Tessie Rodrigo.

Four scholars: Kenneth Fabian, Joshua Mondares, Lance Capitan, Donna Baluyot

In his first duty as president, Noel Gonzales inducted the club ‘s newest members, Jeffrey Assistio, Loubs Gardiola, Atty. Vic Ceballis, Alvin Magpantay, Czarina Ebbah, Atty. Ronald Pasamba and Eden Manaog.