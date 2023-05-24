Gab Valenciano recovering from injuries after motorcycle accident in US

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Gab Valenciano was involved in a motorcycle accident in America.

In his Instagram account, Gab posted photos of his accident, saying he was swiped by an SUV (sports utility vehicle) while running at 75 miles per hour.

“TRIGGER WARNING: BLOOD. Last Tuesday, my Tito Ranier and I spoke about me speaking and sharing my testimony in his church. A couple of moments after I left to go to him, this happened. I got side swiped on the freeway by an suv at around 75mph which launched me a good 70ft away from the collision. I was in full gear but because of the force of the impact and momentum, it burned through my jacket and pants,” Gab wrote.

“This is the first accident in my entire life that I did not expect or see coming. Been riding for close to two decades and still, new unexpected experiences to learn from,” he added.

He thanked all the drivers and the officers who helped him.

“Also exchanged numbers in case I needed assistance later on. Esp @pumpkin_600 who I just met due to this incident and he stopped and stayed with me for a bit. Thank you bro!

“I also want to commend all the firemen, police officers and EMTs who were professional, efficient and kind. I have never felt so safe after a major accident.

“Thank you also to all my friends, family and loved ones for all the messages of encouragement and love, here and in Manila. I love you all!!” he added.

He also thanked his uncle for taking care of him while he is away from his parents.

“Lastly, I want to say thank you to my Tito Ranier who picked me up in the hospital and took care of me for the first few days. It’s been very tough moving around especially at night considering I have gashes on my lower and upper back, so sleeping has been tough too but all is well. Slowly but surely,” he said.

“Today is Sunday and by God’s grace, I was able to speak and share my life story. With my family by my side. In all things God works for the good of those who love Him. May God bless you all today and keep you and your loved ones safe out there. All is well in His name,” he added.

