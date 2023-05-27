Beko empowers pinoys to 'Live life a pro'

MANILA, Philippines — Who’s that person that comes to mind when you hear the word pro?

Amazing athletes, seasoned chefs, even wellness gurus with one million followers.

But the truth is, each one of us can live like a pro — living the healthier life we crave — even if we’re not exactly pros. The secret is to choose the healthy way every day of your life — and with a little help from Beko.

As one of the leading manufacturers of home appliances, Beko promotes the “Live Like a Pro” lifestyle and inspires Filipinos to experience a more convenient way of living life through its European-style product lines.

Beko appliances are made smart, relevant, and designed to assist families to live healthier, comfortable lives.

Marketing head Dyeun Zapanta

Inspired by nature, powered by light, Beko’s newest refrigeration technology, HarvestFresh, helps your food stay fresher and longer.

HarvestFresh is Beko’s unique crisper drawer technology that uses innovative three-color light technology, to cleverly mimic the 24-hour sun cycle.

“This keeps the fruits and veggies in its natural original environment long after it’s been harvested, preserving their vitamins and freshness for longer,” explains Dyeun Zapanta, Beko marketing manager, during Beko’s anniversary and trade launch held recently at the Grand Ballroom of Marriott Hotel Manila.

Beko will also be launching the NutriFreeze technology.

“This soft-freeze technology helps maintain the meat items’ freshness for seven days without the need to defrost,” explains Zapanta. “It’s an additional compartment in the ref where you can keep your freshly bought meat items that you’re planning to cook right away or within the next few days.”

Beko also empowers home cooks to prepare healthier meals with its range of freestanding cookers that allow faster and more efficient cooking while using less gas.

“This year, we will also be focusing on launching our new set of dishwashers and other smart and energy-efficient home appliances so you can enjoy quality family time while Beko works quietly in the background,” added Zapanta.

That way, you can spend your energy on other things, while conserving energy at the same time.

Bringing a sustainable lifestyle for pinoy customers

In celebration of its third year of operations in the country, Beko also announced its goal of being the No. 1 European brand in the Philippine market in the next five years during the trade launch.

During the whole-day event, guests got to experience Beko’s range of appliances. They also got tips from chef Sau del Rosario and interior designer Veronica Audine on how to manage their homes like a pro.

Beko Philippines showcased its “hero” technologies, such as HarvestFresh, ProSmart Inverter Technology, Steam Cure, Hygiene+, AeroPerfect and many others. These technologies help you live a sustainable life, just like a pro.

“Beko aims to be the No. 1 European home appliance brand in the Philippines in the next five years,” enthused Gürhan Günal, Beko Pilipinas country director, who also presented the company’s business development plans: Expand, Grow, Lead, Connectivity, and Sustainability.

“And to achieve that, we need to expand. We need to cover more stores to get to more customers,” Günal added.

Beko cooking ranges

Beko will also be investing heavily in the next five years, both online and offline, in terms of advertising. And to further “grow” brand awareness and visibility, Beko announced the renewal of its brand ambassadorship with Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo, alongside digital and traditional media investments.

In terms of its sustainability efforts, Beko Philippines has partnered with Plastic Credit Exchange, which serves a global ecosystem of carefully vetted partners that recover, process and recycle plastic waste with programs that improve livelihood, scale up social impact, and reduce the flow of plastic pollution into nature.

“The partnership is in line with Extended Producer Responsibility Law, which holds companies responsible for the plastic packaging they use throughout the lifecycle of their products,” Günal explained.

During the event, Beko also announced that Beko Pilipinas is the exclusive distributor of Hitachi Major Domestic Appliances as part of its brand portfolio.

Beko appliances are made smart and relevant even for the future generation.

“With the HomeWhiz function, one can easily ‘connect’ to his/her Beko appliances with the use of smartphones,” Günal added.

Beko appliances are available at 1st Megasaver, Abenson, All Home, Anson’s, Appliance Centrum, Asian Home Appliance, Automatic Centre, BHF, Echo Electrical, Fair N Square, Gloria Bazaar, Great World, Hat, J Marketing, Lazada, Magic Appliance, Manhattan Appliance, Mike’s Department Store, NB Marketing, Pricewise, RS David, Our Builders, Robinsons Appliance, Savers, Shopee, SM Appliance, Solidmark, SVC & Plusign, United Motoliance, and Western Appliance.

For inquiries, visit http://beko.ph, https://www.facebook.com/bekoph on Facebook and https://www.instagram.com/bekoph/ on IG.