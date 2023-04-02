Let's fly every juan to nustar

I always subscribe to what The Alchemist said: “When you want something, the whole universe conspires in order for you to achieve it.”

Imagine walking into the ultra-luxurious lobby of a very classy hotel with a high chandelier of what resembles pieces of aqua water-colored glass. This masterpiece is inspired by the Sardine Run, which is also one of the tourist attractions in the southern town of Moalboal. Below the chandelier is a table by Vito Selma, one of the distinguished Cebuano furniture designers. Artistic perfections by local artists exalt Filipino excellence. As the ambrosial aroma of honeyed, apricot-peachy osmanthus wafts through the whole property, you are enticed further to explore what is in store.

The resplendent experience here at the newly opened Fili Hotel of the Nustar integrated resort and casino complex seems like a dream come true. At the cozy lounge with solihiya patterns dating back to the Spanish colonial era, you feel transported to a different place. Fidel Sarmiento is mostly known for his mastery of intricate Spanish colonial-era houses. Water-inspired sculptures by Jef Albea take center stage as well. Likewise, the synergy of the Filipino touch and modern conveniences will surely attract guests from here and abroad. Surely, we may be aware of international hotel brands that exist in the country, but this luxury Filipino brand proves that the unique Filipino warmth, celebrated craftsmanship plus genuine care and warm hospitality is a cut above the rest. All these nationalistic representations of our culture, history and cuisine simply dictate that our authentic Filipino values are worthy of emulation.

It brought me great pride to be a Filipino when I first walked into the 379-room Fili Hotel, located in Kawit Point and one of the three flagship hotels of the ultra-luxurious Nustar development in Mactan, Cebu. Fili Hotel, a new Robinson’s Hotels & Resorts brand of homegrown hotel, is an authentic five-star Filipino hotel for luxury travelers.

At the Nustar Resort, a haven where the ordinary becomes extraordinary and possibilities are endless, we excitedly await the opening of the six-star Nustar Hotel Cebu, which is the only ultra-luxury hotel outside Metro Manila, and Grand Summit, a lifestyle celebrations hotel. Bask in sheer pleasure as you play in its world-class grand casino; indulge in their luxurious shopping mall; book their impressive convention center, entertainment choices and topnotch facilities.

Mind-boggling, to say the very least, I haven’t seen anything like these before in all my travels here and abroad. The most spectacular several-meters-high Filipino-inspired villas can be enjoyed here as well. Luxuriate in their breathtaking 300- to 800-sqm enclave with three bedrooms and a living room facing the cerulean seas. Each with its own private office or workspace, dining room, swimming pool and spa replete with steam room, dry sauna, gym and Vichy showers. Admire their impressive gilded mirrors created for each individual among couples.

Indulge in the finest, year-round staycation. Take a gastronomic journey of indulgence with a myriad of food and beverage outlets featuring local flavors and international cuisines. Mott’s 32 world-acclaimed fine dining Chinese restaurant, whose specialty is Peking duck; or Fina, where Filipino food is at its finest and Primo for its succulent steaks. Our dear friends Jonas Sy, Mel Martinez and Danny Jota joined me for a delectable meal here. Try their sumptuous dimsum, noodles, and spicy laksa in Xin Tian Di. With an array of offerings and superb facilities and amenities, you’ll never run out of things to do here.

One of the major activities staged recently at the newly opened Fili Hotel pool area was the fashion show participated in by local fashion designers like Mike Yapching, Dexter Alazas, Edwin Alba, Rei Escario, Valerie Alvez, Pinky Magalona, and Roni Yu. Models sashayed on the runway wearing the designers’ unique interpretation of the season’s standout silhouettes and prints. Right next to the pool area is the beautiful, expansive dining buffet restaurant, Sinag Café, which will be a new favorite among walk-in and checked-in guests alike. The restaurant will offer an extensive buffet selection that celebrates both local and global cuisines, with Filipino regional specialties Cebu lechon, sutukil and pungko-pungko.

Another highlight of our trip was a delightful cruise that allowed us to enjoy the dramatic sunset as our yacht sailed in close proximity to the Cebu-Cordova bridge. The aqueduct columns are reminiscent of those in Spain and Israel. We were served ice-cold tropical cocktails, salmon and chicken canapes, lechon empanada and spicy ceviche. Our group of Cebupac VIPs, media and influencers converged at the deck and collectively said, “Cebupac, happy 27th anniversary!” Their tagline (“It’s time everyone flies”) was an invitation for all to travel. Their catchy jingle was played and we learned that Cebupac is the largest domestic carrier and also flies to several foreign destinations like Australia, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, Thailand and more.

The impressive chandelier at the lobby of the Fili Hotel showcases Filipino creativity, craftsmanship and originality.

During our 27th anniversary event at the Fili Hotel, top celebrity influencer from Cebu (who is also a geneticist), the very charming Jude Bacalso, hosted the program and called out the lucky winners of Cebupac trips. Candice Iyog, Cebupac, chief marketing and customer experience officer, said that Cebupac has surpassed all expectations and has bagged several awards like Airline of the Year 2021 and Asia Environmental Sustainability/Airline Group of the Year, among others.

After this sojourn, a trip to Cebu would never be complete without a visit to Fili Hotel via Cebupac who excel in their respective fields. Two Filipino brands collaborate to form a very powerful alliance the Philippines and the world ought to experience. Their vision and mission to serve with Filipino values such as dignity, hospitality and warmth are admirable. The possibilities are endless for the Robinsons Group and the illustrious Gokongwei family, who have proven that their efforts are not just aspirational, but achievable as well.

It is true, after all: “When you want something, the whole universe conspires in order for you to achieve it.’

Let’s fly every Juan to Fili Hotel at Nustar. Yes, what we once deemed as impossible is now possible.

For more info log on to www.cebupacificair.com.

For reservations at Fili Hotel dial (032) 888-8282 or email the hotel through [email protected] Or log on to www.nustar.ph/hotels/fili.