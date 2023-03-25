^

Lifestyle

Beauty-prenuer empowers women

OH YES, ITâ€™S JOHNNY! - Johnny Litton - The Philippine Star
March 25, 2023 | 12:00am
Beauty-prenuer empowers women
DMark Beauty Corporation CEO and Asia Women’s Forum 2023 speaker Nikki Tang, Asia Women’s Forum 2023 speaker Dr. Ma. Teresita Gabriel, FPDS, and Asia CEO Events president and CEO Rebecca Bustamante.
STAR / File

DMark Beauty Corporation CEO and beauty-preneur Nikki Tang spoke at the Asia Women’s Forum 2023 held at the Manila Marriott Hotel in Pasay City. It was organized by the Asia CEO Forum, the largest and only national business event series in the Philippines. The Asia-Pacific region’s most senior leaders join in the events organized by the Asia CEO Forum in key cities across the country and presenters are leaders in their industries and engaged in momentous pursuits of significance to the said region.

As one of the invited speakers, the beauty-preneur had the chance to uplift and empower women — future leaders and CEOs alike — during the meaningful event.

“As a woman, you have the power to break through the barriers and achieve your dreams,” Nikki said. “You are the cornerstone of success for your nation, and you have the potential to make a difference. By working hard, setting goals, and never giving up, you can make your dreams a reality and become an inspiration for other women.”

RCMBD and Globe's The hapag movement unite to fight hunger

The Rotary Club of Makati Business District (RCMBD) signed a four-year partnership with Globe, a leading digital solutions platform in the country, to raise funds for its hunger alleviation program The Hapag Movement, which marked a milestone for the initiative. The meaningful collaboration was sealed in a ceremonial event led by RCMBD charter president Mache Ackerman, Globe Group chief sustainability and corporate communications officer Yoly Crisanto, The Hapag Movement spokesperson and project manager for RCMBD Rachel Harrison, Kyäni Philippines country manager Kate Bellosillo, and renowned chef and The Manna Cuisine Corporation president and CEO Jessie Sincioco, held at The Globe Tower in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

(From left) The Hapag Movement spokesperson and project manager for Rotary Club of Makati Business District (RCMBD) Rachel Harrison, RCMBD president Tess Castro and charter president Mache Ackerman, renowned chef and The Manna Cuisine Corporation president and CEO Jessie Sincioco, and Kyäni Philippines country manager Kate Bellosillo with Globe director for content management and creative services Monday Gonzalez and head of strategy and project management M. Cloyd Masaudling.

During the meaningful occasion, P3 million was turned over to The Hapag Movement, the single largest donation it has so far received, which included P1 million each from RCMBD, Kyäni Philippines, and Mache, who made the donation in her personal capacity.

RCMBD has committed to raise a total of P10 million in funds for The Hapag Movement through various initiatives involving the different Rotary Clubs and its district, individual, and corporate members nationwide. With this, the club has become one of the program’s longest-term fundraising partners.

Lexus IS rises to the top

Lexus Philippines adds another feather to its cap with the brand’s most recent achievement. Based on the 2022 year-end sales report of the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (CAMPI), the Lexus IS is the top choice of the Philippine market in the compact luxury passenger car segment.

“With an aim to pursue the fun of driving, and based on the philosophy that ‘roads make cars,’ we brought the new IS to life by thoroughly driving it in harsh environments, including at the Shimoyama Technical Center, which opened in 2019,” says Lexus International’s Takumi Yoshiaki Ito. “We paid particular attention to aesthetic and emotional values, which cannot be measured using numbers alone, so as to pursue linear operation that is faithful to driver intention, such as during successive driving operations and in terms of driving rhythm.”

* * *

You may email me at [email protected] Follow me on Facebook and YouTube: Johnny Litton by Jayelles PH and on Instagram: @jayellesph.

BUSINESS

NIKKI TANG
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Okada Manila&rsquo;s La Piazza: A gastronimic journey of well curated Italian cuisine

Okada Manila’s La Piazza: A gastronimic journey of well curated Italian cuisine

1 day ago
La Piazza Ristorante Italiano has an exciting new menu, featuring a combination of elevated Italian staples and the restaurant’s...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Sheila Romero brings authentic Thai cuisine south of Manila

Sheila Romero brings authentic Thai cuisine south of Manila

By Lai S. Reyes | 2 days ago
It was a move entrepreneur Sheila Romero didn’t see coming.
Lifestyle
fbtw
Stray kids boasts massive stage at 'maniac' tour in Manila

Stray kids boasts massive stage at 'maniac' tour in Manila

By Gracie Go | 2 days ago
Grand” and “cosmic” are perfect words to describe Stray Kids’ 2nd World Tour in Manila last March...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Fine dining in the sky

Fine dining in the sky

By Christine Dayrit | March 9, 2023 - 12:00am
As a film aficionado, one memorable film for me is Up in the Air because it’s about an American executive, Ryan Bingham,...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Latest
abtest
A cool summer pop-up in rockwell

A cool summer pop-up in rockwell

By Anna Martelino | 48 minutes ago
Inspired by the vibrant resort lifestyle in the Philippines, ArteFino transforms the North Court of Rockwell’s Power...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Gender Benders

Gender Benders

By Kathy Moran | 48 minutes ago
Irecently got an invite that said, “To celebrate International Women’s Month, Ford would like to invite you to...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Coffee Project among 'most Instagrammable cafes' once again

Coffee Project among 'most Instagrammable cafes' once again

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 hours ago
Local coffee shop franchise Coffee Project has been included among the "most Instagrammable cafes in the world" by food and...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Beyonce ending partnership with Adidas &mdash; reports

Beyonce ending partnership with Adidas — reports

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 hours ago
Award-winning artist Beyonce is reportedly ending her partnership with sports brand Adidas after four years.
Lifestyle
fbtw
Philippines among worst countries to launch startup business &mdash; study

Philippines among worst countries to launch startup business — study

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 hours ago
A recent study found that the Philippines is the most challenging country to begin a startup business in, largely because...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with