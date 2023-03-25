Beauty-prenuer empowers women

DMark Beauty Corporation CEO and beauty-preneur Nikki Tang spoke at the Asia Women’s Forum 2023 held at the Manila Marriott Hotel in Pasay City. It was organized by the Asia CEO Forum, the largest and only national business event series in the Philippines. The Asia-Pacific region’s most senior leaders join in the events organized by the Asia CEO Forum in key cities across the country and presenters are leaders in their industries and engaged in momentous pursuits of significance to the said region.

As one of the invited speakers, the beauty-preneur had the chance to uplift and empower women — future leaders and CEOs alike — during the meaningful event.

“As a woman, you have the power to break through the barriers and achieve your dreams,” Nikki said. “You are the cornerstone of success for your nation, and you have the potential to make a difference. By working hard, setting goals, and never giving up, you can make your dreams a reality and become an inspiration for other women.”

RCMBD and Globe's The hapag movement unite to fight hunger

The Rotary Club of Makati Business District (RCMBD) signed a four-year partnership with Globe, a leading digital solutions platform in the country, to raise funds for its hunger alleviation program The Hapag Movement, which marked a milestone for the initiative. The meaningful collaboration was sealed in a ceremonial event led by RCMBD charter president Mache Ackerman, Globe Group chief sustainability and corporate communications officer Yoly Crisanto, The Hapag Movement spokesperson and project manager for RCMBD Rachel Harrison, Kyäni Philippines country manager Kate Bellosillo, and renowned chef and The Manna Cuisine Corporation president and CEO Jessie Sincioco, held at The Globe Tower in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

(From left) The Hapag Movement spokesperson and project manager for Rotary Club of Makati Business District (RCMBD) Rachel Harrison, RCMBD president Tess Castro and charter president Mache Ackerman, renowned chef and The Manna Cuisine Corporation president and CEO Jessie Sincioco, and Kyäni Philippines country manager Kate Bellosillo with Globe director for content management and creative services Monday Gonzalez and head of strategy and project management M. Cloyd Masaudling.

During the meaningful occasion, P3 million was turned over to The Hapag Movement, the single largest donation it has so far received, which included P1 million each from RCMBD, Kyäni Philippines, and Mache, who made the donation in her personal capacity.

RCMBD has committed to raise a total of P10 million in funds for The Hapag Movement through various initiatives involving the different Rotary Clubs and its district, individual, and corporate members nationwide. With this, the club has become one of the program’s longest-term fundraising partners.

Lexus IS rises to the top

Lexus Philippines adds another feather to its cap with the brand’s most recent achievement. Based on the 2022 year-end sales report of the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (CAMPI), the Lexus IS is the top choice of the Philippine market in the compact luxury passenger car segment.

“With an aim to pursue the fun of driving, and based on the philosophy that ‘roads make cars,’ we brought the new IS to life by thoroughly driving it in harsh environments, including at the Shimoyama Technical Center, which opened in 2019,” says Lexus International’s Takumi Yoshiaki Ito. “We paid particular attention to aesthetic and emotional values, which cannot be measured using numbers alone, so as to pursue linear operation that is faithful to driver intention, such as during successive driving operations and in terms of driving rhythm.”

