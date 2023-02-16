^

About perfect moments of sun, fun and community vibes

RENDEZVOUs - Christine Dayrit - The Philippine Star
February 16, 2023 | 12:00am
Experience new adventures at Solea Mactan, a homegrown hospitality brand based in Cebu with the mission of building properties “where the bright days are.”

There is no need to wait for the perfect moment. Just make the moment perfect.

I recently embarked on a blessed adventure in a paradise resplendent with sun, fun and vibes that celebrates community, family, friends and colleagues. In the heart of the Queen City of the South exists a tropical haven whose spirit welcomes you with the love and hospitality we are known for the world over. Yes, this top destination in Cebu called Solea Hotels and Resorts, Mactan, will surely satisfy the most discriminating tastes of guests, whether from international or local origins.

At Solea’s well-appointed lobby filled with images of verdant foliage, paradisiacal artwork, and local handicrafts with native touches of impeccable taste, our all-lady media group was welcomed by Storyscope executives headed by Mich del Rosario. We were given fresh, cold, fragrant towels and refreshing, ice-cold tropical juices served in charming goblets that certainly quenched our thirst.

For a while, I thought I was transported to the Naide resort in Mauritius or Hawaiian Hilton Oahu. The breezy and cool vibe here is reminiscent of some of the best island resorts in the Bahamas, Bermuda, Montenegro and St. James. After all, Solea Hotels and Resorts really caters to the international guests, as well as local tourists who find respite and relaxation in this top destination in Mactan. It was as if the song Kokomo, with its jazzy reggae beat, reverberated in my heart and mind.

For that fun, fizz and chill fervor: Sample their cocktails and mocktails at the Salt & Sky Rooftop bar.

Over a sumptuous lunch of fresh seafood like kilawin tanigue, a tasty eel soup that has been featured on Netflix, the most succulent meats and medley of greens and fruits whetted our humongous appetites as we listened to the wisdom of gracious owner and managing director Chris Gothong. We learned that he took over the family business with his vision of making Solea a top destination in Mactan. He put together an adventure hotspot that became a hit among the Chinese, Japanese and Koreans. The pandemic encouraged Solea to be a staycation venue, as he kept the young once and young ones fixated on stays here. With their sumptuous food, everything their guests were looking for was offered here, not to mention Solea’s 555 luxurious rooms with all the modern amenities and attractive decor.

As if that wasn’t enough, Solea has an aquapark on its 13-hectare property. Refresh and frolic in the resort’s eight pools for all ages. A private beach beckons as well for those who want to soak in the salt- and caramel-crusted sand.

Delectable cuisine is served at their Earth restaurant, which offers all-day dining featuring Asian, Western and Mediterranean cuisines. Specialty dishes are mostly Filipino family favorites such as Solea sprout rolls, pochero de Cordova, brandied tanigue, annatto chicken, pancit canton, and pork chao fan. No wonder their cuisine is simply amazing because their F&B director, Jack Beierly, has had culinary experiences in some of the finest hotels and resorts in Cebu, China and the Maldives.

They also have the Happy Pebble’s club with card games, bikes, kayaks, poker, karaoke, volleyball and much more.

The fun never stops with water and sun at Solea — it’s also inside their rooms. The frolic continues in the Playroom where a family of four can have a good time. Inspired by a child’s dream playground, the Playroom is equipped with a ballpit, a slide, and kid-sized beds overlooking a view of the different pools inside the resort.

The aromatherapy scents of  verbena and lavender wafted in the Nouveau Spa as the oils were delicately rubbed on my weary skin. The masseuse Leia was perfectly in tune with my body’s aches and pains and dexterously maneuvered her palms and hands in exactly the right places that needed healing. Trained by only the best massage masters from Crimson and Shangri-La Mactan, the therapists of the Nouveau Spa give calming and nourishing treatments.

The Red Pavilion, the resort’s events place, can accommodate between 500 and 2,000 guests. Activities and special events that treasure precious moments of our lives can be held here as well.

Nanda Cafe, owned and managed by Chris Gothong, has a splendid view. It’s also an events place with cozy bamboo villas, foam beds and eclectic furnishings.

“Creating a visionary name for international and local guests is a well-achieved feat as it promises to impeccably offer only the best of all: service, celebration, camaraderie of community for thousands of guests for the next decades,” said the charming and indefatigable Chris Gothong, who is a dead ringer for handsome actor Xian Lim. “This is my promise, my vision, my legacy.”

Celebrities gravitate toward this heavenly haven, as the famous Viva film Kasal starring Bea Alonzo, Paulo Avelino and Derek Ramsay was filmed right here in the area adjacent to their well-appointed spa.

Truly, there are countless reasons to visit Solea Mactan. They also have a newly opened Solea Panglao, equally as beautiful. Let’s bask in the fun, glorious sun and tropical vibes that we truly deserve.

At Solea, there is no need to wait for the perfect moment simply because each moment is already perfect.

* * *

For inquiries, call 032-5178889 or send a message to [email protected] and follow Solea on Instagram @soleamactanresort.

SOLEA
