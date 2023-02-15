^

Lifestyle

A lecture-dinner on stem cell application

MY LIPS ARE SEALED...SOMETIMES - Maurice Arcache - The Philippine Star
February 15, 2023 | 12:00am
A lecture-dinner on stem cell application
Raya Regenerative Clinic CEO Dr. Quincy Raya (third from left) with Ronnie de Guia, Ivy Almario, Cynthia Almario, Barge Ramos, Albert Andrada andKingsley Benedict Sode Medalla
Photos by Alex Van Hagen powered by MAC Center

Health promotion and disease prevention programs can empower individuals to make healthier choices and reduce their risk of disease and disability, according to the Rural Health Information Hub based in the US.

In 2014, Dr. Quincy P. Raya founded the Raya Regenerative Clinic as she was inspired and motivated by the need for prevention efforts for an array of non-communicable diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes, dahlings.

Due to her passion in preventive medicine and her extensive medical experience in patient wellness, regenerative health and aesthetic/cosmetic treatments, these credentials made her an in-demand physician in Metro Manila, Cebu and other key cities of the country.

Maria Suyat-Nair, Rinna Plofino-Garrucho

The Raya Regenerative Clinic organized a dinner lecture, palanggas, about stem cell banking, expansion and therapy breakthrough. Featured speakers were professor Lim Kah Meng, a research scientist at the Singapore government-funded A*Star research institute and a post-doctorate attachment at the University of Minnesota; and Dr. Peter Lim, medical director of the Andrology, Urology and Continence Centre (AUCC) at Gleneagles Hospital, Singapore.

Held at Shangri-La The Fort in BGC, Taguig City, the event was attended by eminent guests and clientele of the clinic; multi-awarded interior designers Ivy Almario and Cynthia Almario, favored designer of Arab royals Albert Andrada, fashion designer and author Barge Ramos, Ronnie de Guia, charming chic ladies Maria Suyat-Nair, and Rinna Plofino-Garrucho.

Also present were Christine Tine Umali, Atty. Jas Ual, Earl Macatangay, Singaporean business partners Tan Ling Kai, Tan Zijing, and Novanne Seah. The lecture was hosted and moderated by Joh Manohara, a licensed physiotherapist and fitness professional.

To cap off the event, Raya Regenerative Clinic CEO Dr. Quincy Raya raffled off prizes, including treatments and/or medical sessions.

Christine Umali, Atty. Jas Ual, Earl Macatangay

 

CLINIC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
The scents of seduction

The scents of seduction

By Therese Jamora-Garceau | 1 day ago
Using perfumes to smell good and seduce goes back to ancient times. The earliest recorded perfume discovery was thousands...
Lifestyle
fbtw
The Heart of Evolution

The Heart of Evolution

By Igan Dâ€™Bayan | 1 day ago
What lies at the heart of waiting?
Lifestyle
fbtw
Philipp Plein waves aloha to Manila

Philipp Plein waves aloha to Manila

By Anna Martelino | 2 hours ago
Philipp Plein’s new collection reveals a fun, flashy summer vibe. Strong bright hues in Hawaiian-inspired imagery dominate...
Lifestyle
fbtw
An all-black affair

An all-black affair

By Maurice Arcache | 14 days ago
Businesswoman and wine connoisseur Lina Sullivan, wife of British national David Sullivan, celebrated her birthday at the...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Geronimo Stilton' to be adapted into film

'Geronimo Stilton' to be adapted into film

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 hours ago
The best-selling children's book series "Geronimo Stilton" will be adapted into a feature film.
Lifestyle
fbtw
How discussions of love have evolved: Antoinette Jadaone, JP Habac share thoughts

How discussions of love have evolved: Antoinette Jadaone, JP Habac share thoughts

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 hours ago
Filmmakers and "Ang Walang Kwentang Podcast" co-hosts Antoinette Jadaone and JP Habac talked about the evolution of love and...
Lifestyle
fbtw
What is the ultimate 'love fruit'?

What is the ultimate 'love fruit'?

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 13 hours ago
Have you ever thought if there is such a thing as a "love fruit"?
Lifestyle
fbtw
Kris Aquino moves to new beach home, gives health update as she turns 52

Kris Aquino moves to new beach home, gives health update as she turns 52

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 14 hours ago
Kris Aquino posted her signature lengthy Instagram updates today as she celebrates her birthday and recuperates from her illness...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Valentine's Day fare for family and friends

Valentine's Day fare for family and friends

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 15 hours ago
The hearts-day options, simply labeled "Treats for Your Sweet Heart," had sets for lovers, friends, and family.
Lifestyle
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with