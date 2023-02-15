A lecture-dinner on stem cell application

Health promotion and disease prevention programs can empower individuals to make healthier choices and reduce their risk of disease and disability, according to the Rural Health Information Hub based in the US.

In 2014, Dr. Quincy P. Raya founded the Raya Regenerative Clinic as she was inspired and motivated by the need for prevention efforts for an array of non-communicable diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes, dahlings.

Due to her passion in preventive medicine and her extensive medical experience in patient wellness, regenerative health and aesthetic/cosmetic treatments, these credentials made her an in-demand physician in Metro Manila, Cebu and other key cities of the country.

Maria Suyat-Nair, Rinna Plofino-Garrucho

The Raya Regenerative Clinic organized a dinner lecture, palanggas, about stem cell banking, expansion and therapy breakthrough. Featured speakers were professor Lim Kah Meng, a research scientist at the Singapore government-funded A*Star research institute and a post-doctorate attachment at the University of Minnesota; and Dr. Peter Lim, medical director of the Andrology, Urology and Continence Centre (AUCC) at Gleneagles Hospital, Singapore.

Held at Shangri-La The Fort in BGC, Taguig City, the event was attended by eminent guests and clientele of the clinic; multi-awarded interior designers Ivy Almario and Cynthia Almario, favored designer of Arab royals Albert Andrada, fashion designer and author Barge Ramos, Ronnie de Guia, charming chic ladies Maria Suyat-Nair, and Rinna Plofino-Garrucho.

Also present were Christine Tine Umali, Atty. Jas Ual, Earl Macatangay, Singaporean business partners Tan Ling Kai, Tan Zijing, and Novanne Seah. The lecture was hosted and moderated by Joh Manohara, a licensed physiotherapist and fitness professional.

To cap off the event, Raya Regenerative Clinic CEO Dr. Quincy Raya raffled off prizes, including treatments and/or medical sessions.