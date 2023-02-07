^

'2nd Trimester na': Ruffa Gutierrez reveals pursuing master's degree

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 7, 2023 | 1:35pm
'2nd Trimester na': Ruffa Gutierrez reveals pursuing master's degree
Ruffa Gutierrez in an image posted on Instagram on August 23, 2022.
Ruffa Gutierrez via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Host-actress Ruffa Gutierrez is currently in the middle of her master's degree in Communication Arts, just a few months after she received her bachelor's degree.

Ruffa posted on her TikTok and Instagram accounts a video of her graduating from the Expanded Tertiary Education Equivalency and Accreditation Program of the Philippine Women's University last September 2022 and shared updates about her current academic status.

The 48-year-old host-actress shared that she is in the second trimester of her master's degree, "Staying away from the fray and pursuing my academic dreams. My professor keeps reminding me to keep going."

She also acknowledged single mothers like her who have "a great deal of strength and fortitude, and have accomplished and overcome many challenges in life."

The videos were set to "A Million Dreams" from the movie-musical "The Greatest Showman."

Among those who congratulated Ruffa on her academic goals were her sister-in-law Sarah Lahbati, Tim Yap, Janno Gibbs, James Younghusband, Gideon Hermosa, Janeena Chan, Donita Rose and her brother Raymond Gutierrez.

A member of the prominent Gutierrez family, Ruffa began her acting career during the 1980s as a teenager and was known globally for placing second in Miss World 1993.

RELATED: Ruffa pursues grad school after finishing college at 48

