Nature is nurtured in this resort paradise

Club Paradise Palawan is a Global Winner in the World’s Luxury Hotel Awards and has been nominated for the Green Destinations Story Awards at the ITB Berlin 2023, Thriving Communities category.

Where does God reside?

There is a sacred place where giant and baby monitor lizards freely roam, oblivious to who is watching them. They even play in the restaurant, where night herons perch themselves right next to gleeful guests, where fruit bats fly from the north to the south overhead, darkening the skies with their powerful wingspans.

In this paradise of paradises, nature is nurtured, as several turtles, stingrays, and thousands of glittery fish ply the azure waters and hermit crabs gently crawl on the powdery sand.

Welcome to Club Paradise Palawan, a luxuriant sanctuary that resembles an emerald oasis floating in the middle of immaculate foam.

If it is true that in heaven, God will reveal what on earth he chose to conceal, one need not get to heaven to experience paradise. Here on earth, Club Paradise seems to have been created first, then heaven next. Henry David Thoreau once said that the eye is the jewel of the body. Once my eyes gazed at the stunning expanse of this tropical nirvana, I felt magically transported to the Garden of Eden. In the evenings, when all is almost silent and still, one can stargaze or dance under the moonlight. One can lie on the shore. And realize that one does not need anything more.

The marina here is teeming with denizens of the deep.

This award-winning resort is located on the pristine island of Dimakya on the northern tip of Coron. Dotted along a UNESCO biosphere reserve, this 17-hectare sanctuary of nature’s treasures boasts of pristine, powdery sand and cerulean crystal waves that gently kiss the shore.

I have been here several times yet it always seems like the first time. In suspended disbelief, there is always something new, like the charming, newly renovated suites and delectable menu in their Fire fish restaurant. The entire team of Club Paradise Palawan — composed of their congenial staff — treat their guests like family, as they say, “Welcome home” with their hand over their heart. Such a gesture of loving kindness is worthy of emulation.

My best friend Büm Tenorio and I, with our dear friends Mel Martinez and Edwin Santos, who flew in from Tyler, Texas, walked the perimeter of the island and was enveloped by the peace and serenity we desired. The exclusivity of this island allows one to wander in wonder and retrospect, as well as introspect into what really matters in life: peace, tranquility, and loving kindness towards the self and the environment.

At the in-house Glow Spa, one may choose from their treatments that offer rest, relaxation and reinvigoration. Immerse your body, mind and soul in the sweet scent of coconut oil gently smoothed on you by two therapists for the ultimate four-hand massage.

“Save Mother Earth” seems to be their battle cry here, and it inspires one to replicate their advocacy. Their actions include nurturing nature through their Eco Conserve Program, which includes various environmentally friendly practices, as well as safeguarding the turtle nesting sites on their shores. Their island and its surrounding waters are protected and cared for by a family of dugongs that frequent the nearby seabed on the thriving sea grass. Plastic bottles are not used here. Advocacies for children are also espoused.

I have explored the Maldives, Seychelles, Reunion Island and Mauritius. One need not travel far to find such tropical oases. Here in Club Paradise Palawan, you can find the most impressive experience. Far better than traveling abroad because you need not spend on exorbitant airfare.

After all, the best jewels exist in our own backyard. Club Paradise Palawan has won several global awards of distinction. In 2021, it was included in the Top 100 Green Destinations Sustainability Story Awards, the only Philippine property on the list. It also won second place under the Environment and Climate Category for the same award. For the sixth time, it garnered the Green Destination award for sustainability.

“We want to send a strong message out there that sustainability and being ecofriendly should be part of everyone’s lives,” says Joegil Magtanggol Escobar, the dynamic hotel manager of Club Paradise Palawan. He stressed that the “wildlife that guests see roaming freely are the original inhabitants of the island; thus we should respect their home to ensure their sustainability for future generations.”

Club Paradise Palawan has also been recognized as among the Global Pioneers in Wellness and Travel at the Destination Deluxe Awards 2022. It is owned by the Discovery World Corporation and managed by the Discovery Hospitality Corporation. Its sister company, Discovery Shores Boracay, was also recently named one of the Top 25 Resorts in Asia in the 2021 Readers Choice Awards by the world-renowned Conde Nast Traveler magazine. Truly, these resorts are not slices of heaven but its entirety.

The Sunrise Villa Premier suites spells luxury at its finest.

