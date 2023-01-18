Cedrick Dela Paz's 'unconventional figurism' at Leon Gallery International

Many moons ago, palanggas, young social realist and one of the most sought-after contemporary artists, Cedrick Dela Paz, had his fifth solo exhibition, “Si Juan sa Ikatlong Mundo,” at León Gallery International.

Behind the show’s success was the continued fruitful partnership between DF Art Agency, represented by art impresario Derek Flores, and the country’s most trusted auction house León Gallery’s muy simpatico Jaime Ponce de Leon.

Interest in social realist art has grown exponentially throughout the years, with audiences across all generations, circles, careers and backgrounds banding together to appreciate such timely and relevant art.

In the works showcased at the exhibition, Dela Paz revealed the harsh gospel truth behind “Juan dela Cruz.”

As the exhibition notes put it, Dela Paz “paints various images of the national personification of Juan dela Cruz, an office worker, jeepney driver, ice cream vendor, electrical lineman, barber, teacher, and tailor — and the various tools with which they perform their functions as members of the society.” They are rendered in the artist’s distinct style, which he coined as “Unconventional Figurism,” palanggas.

The notes continue: “This style enables De la Paz to authentically capture and unequivocally expose the harsh realities of Juan de la Cruz, void of any ‘Pinoy’ pride, downtrodden, enslaved, and distressed by their very sources of living. Being a social realist, Dela Paz’s creative virtuosity will never fade into the sands of time.”

Dahlings, we can’t wait to see what Dela Paz has in store for us for his succeeding creative excursions.

