^

Lifestyle

Cedrick Dela Paz's 'unconventional figurism' at Leon Gallery International

MY LIPS ARE SEALED...SOMETIMES - Maurice Arcache - The Philippine Star
January 18, 2023 | 12:00am
Cedrick Dela Paz's 'unconventional figurism' at Leon Gallery International
Cedrick Dela Paz
Photos by Alex Van Hagen powered by MAC Center

Many moons ago, palanggas, young social realist and one of the most sought-after contemporary artists, Cedrick Dela Paz, had his fifth solo exhibition, “Si Juan sa Ikatlong Mundo,” at León Gallery International.

Behind the show’s success was the continued fruitful partnership between DF Art Agency, represented by art impresario Derek Flores, and the country’s most trusted auction house León Gallery’s muy simpatico Jaime Ponce de Leon.

Interest in social realist art has grown exponentially throughout the years, with audiences across all generations, circles, careers and backgrounds banding together to appreciate such timely and relevant art.

The opening salvo of Dela Paz’s show was attended by his beloved family, fellow artists, art connoisseurs and collectors, esteemed business people, and other personages. Seen chatting were the  elegant and chic Melot Sunga and London-trained designer Robbie Santos, who has a vast art collection, foremost of which is…ooops, my lips are sealed, dahlings.

Robbie Santos, Romana Go, Jaime Ponce De Leon

Also spotted at the event were the beautiful next-gen business tycoon Cecile Ang,  photographer to the stars and artist Mark Nicdao, co-founder of DLSU-Saint Benilde’s architecture program and former dean of the CSB School of Design and Arts Gerry Torres, ham queen Romana Go, Singapore-based executive Ken Chua, banker Jhong Dela Cruz, lawyer par excellence Tonico Manahan and his son Skippy, dashing French monsieur Geoff De Boissieu, master toy maker and designer Rommel Chua, best pals Mikey Tolentino and Patrick Co, mega collector and business magnate Jonathan Que, and businessman Paolo Perez with his inamorata Julia Cyrille.

Cedrick’s ever-supportive circle of family and friends were, of course, present, including his lovely half Rose Alcaide-Dela Paz and her twin sister Rosanna Alcaide.

Cedrick’s mates at Door 305 Collective Jojo Senense, Mark Laza, Arnel Natividad, Macj Turla, and Jenna Mae Garcis also came in full force. Promising DF Art Agency artist Tita Halaman was seen in the event; so were fellow social realist Melvin Culaba, Gary Custodio and Milmar Onal.

In the works showcased at the exhibition, Dela Paz revealed the harsh gospel truth behind “Juan dela Cruz.”

As the exhibition notes put it, Dela Paz “paints various images of the national personification of Juan dela Cruz, an office worker, jeepney driver, ice cream vendor, electrical lineman, barber, teacher, and tailor — and the various tools with which they perform their functions as members of the society.” They are rendered in the artist’s distinct style, which he coined as “Unconventional Figurism,” palanggas.

The notes continue: “This style enables De la Paz to authentically capture and unequivocally expose the harsh realities of Juan de la Cruz, void of any ‘Pinoy’ pride, downtrodden, enslaved, and distressed by their very sources of living. Being a social realist, Dela Paz’s creative virtuosity will never fade into the sands of time.”

Dahlings, we can’t wait to see what Dela Paz has in store for us for his succeeding creative excursions.

Derek Flores, Melot Sunga

* * *

Follow me on Facebook and Instagram @palanggagidya.

LEóN GALLERY INTERNATIONAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chinese medicines Pinoys swear by

Chinese medicines Pinoys swear by

By Lai S. Reyes | 1 day ago
Pharmaceutical drugs aren’t the only way to combat common maladies like cough, cold, fever, even menstrual pain.
Lifestyle
fbtw
'What is luxury?': Netizens define term as Pinay teen gets bashed for calling Charles & Keith luxury brand

'What is luxury?': Netizens define term as Pinay teen gets bashed for calling Charles & Keith luxury brand

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
The Singapore-based Filipina teen Zoe Gabriel is vindicated after she gets massive online support and even toured the headquarters...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
'What is luxury?': Netizens define term as Pinay teen gets bashed for calling Charles & Keith luxury brand

'What is luxury?': Netizens define term as Pinay teen gets bashed for calling Charles & Keith luxury brand

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
The Singapore-based Filipina teen Zoe Gabriel is vindicated after she gets massive online support and even toured the headquarters...
Lifestyle
fbtw
'What is luxury?': Netizens define term as Pinay teen gets bashed for calling Charles & Keith luxury brand

'What is luxury?': Netizens define term as Pinay teen gets bashed for calling Charles & Keith luxury brand

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
The Singapore-based Filipina teen Zoe Gabriel is vindicated after she gets massive online support and even toured the headquarters...
On the Radar
fbtw
Latest
abtest
How I weave memories of the Cordillera into hearty fashion

How I weave memories of the Cordillera into hearty fashion

By Tootsy Angara | 1 hour ago
I designed this Kaayo line to honor my mom, with whom I interacted with the mountain tribes. The experience taught me resilience,...
Lifestyle
fbtw
BTS' Suga is the new global ambassador for Valentino

BTS' Suga is the new global ambassador for Valentino

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 hours ago
Just several hours after BTS member Jimin was announced a new global ambassador for fashion house Dior, Jimin's fellow member...
Lifestyle
fbtw
A win for the big girls: Ria Atayde is new White Castle calendar girl

A win for the big girls: Ria Atayde is new White Castle calendar girl

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 hours ago
Actress Ria Atayde has been unveiled as the 2023 calendar girl for whisky brand White Castle.
Lifestyle
fbtw
BTS' Jimin named Dior's new global ambassador

BTS' Jimin named Dior's new global ambassador

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 hours ago
BTS member Jimin has been named by French fashion house Dior as its newest global ambassador.
Lifestyle
fbtw
Charles & Keith sends bags, offers tour for Pinay teen bashed after calling brand 'luxury'

Charles & Keith sends bags, offers tour for Pinay teen bashed after calling brand 'luxury'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 8 hours ago
How things have turned for the Singapore-based Filipina teenager Zoe Gabriel as she was gifted with two new bags by fashion...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with