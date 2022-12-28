Give the gift of wellness and relaxation

When it comes to well-being, there is no room for second best, palanggas. It’s always what’s perfectly right for you and your loved ones. No compromises.

Get the most innovative products of the highest quality — from massage chairs to accessories, and even spin bikes — from Ogawa. Built with state-of-the-art features, each unit provides revolutionary comfort and convenience that make wellness and relaxation more accessible even to the busiest entrepreneurs, work-from-home employees, full-time moms, and more.

Check out Ogawa’s holiday offerings for you and your loved ones, dahlings.

• Relaxation at its finest. Designed with comfort as the foremost priority, Ogawa Neo Rev delivers an integrated massage experience powered by 4D Massage Rollers combined with advanced air-pressure technology that lets one enjoy six types of massage techniques (kneading, tapping, shiatsu, clapping, and rolling) to comprehensively soothe away fatigue and soreness.

• For chi rejuvenation. Featuring a combination of traditional Chinese medicine concepts with advanced 4D massage technology, the Ogawa Master Drive Plus 5 Elements was developed based on the health benefits seen in metal, wood, water, fire and earth. Built on this theory, the unit exclusively boasts five therapeutic massage programs with each procedure promising benefits in blood circulation and strengthening of internal organs.

• For all-around cardio. Get your body amid the holiday binge with the Ogawa Studio Spin Bike. With a flywheel weight of 13 kg, this can be easily installed in any makeshift gym at home to go all-out, while monitoring goals through the Progress Tracker. This unit is also a perfect gift for loved ones, who are getting into fitness and indoor cycling.

• Massage on-the-go. Suited for men and women on-the-go, the Cozmic Premium Massage Seat is essential for quick rejuvenation anytime, anywhere. In just a few steps, users can enjoy a deep tissue massage as it comes with an expandable back strap designed to secure the mobile massage seat to various chair types one may have at home.

• For convenient foot reflexology. It’s time to make new routines. Encourage loved ones to start their days feeling refreshed, rejuvenated, and re-energized with the Ogawa Tapping Foottee. Built with three professional foot reflexology programs and three massage techniques, it improves feet health to promote better blood circulation, better sleep, muscle inactivity prevention, and body pain relief.

Health is definitely worth the investment. In the pursuit of making quality wellness and relaxation more accessible to everyone, Ogawa offers markdowns and zero-percent installment for in-store purchases using select credit cards. Watch out for the Ogawa Lazada Flagship Store Promotion, where bundle purchases guarantee bigger savings.

For inquiries, visit the nearest Ogawa store or check out www.ogawaworld.net.ph.

* * *

Nespresso gets festive with chef Pierre Hermé

Nespresso and world-renowned pastry chef and chocolatier Pierre Hermé joined forces for a limited-edition collaboration this festive season. It puts forth a collection of delightful coffee blends.

The Nespresso | Pierre Hermé collection features the Infiniment Espresso, which blooms with vibrant red fruit and smooth cereal notes; the Infiniment Gourmand, which carries an unmistakable aroma of roasted hazelnuts flavor and sweet top notes of almond biscotti and delicate vanilla; and the Infiniment Fruité that articulates a smooth cereal aroma and flavor of raspberries.

Rounding out the festive collection is the Advent Calendar, containing 24 coffees, including the three co-created Nespresso | Pierre Hermé coffees, as well as favorites from Nespresso’s permanent range, and a surprise gift for the last day.

The limited-edition Nespresso | Pierre Hermé collection is available in local Nespresso boutiques, pop-up stores, and online at www.nespresso.ph.

For inquiries, follow @nespresso.ph on Instagram or @nespresso.phl on Facebook