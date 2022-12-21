Plains & prints x 'Emily in Paris': In full parisian glam

In recent years, Plains & Prints has taken its fans to sartorial experiences in the most exotic destinations, palanggas, with designs and prints that celebrate the love and passion for travel.

For holiday 2022, the homegrown local fashion brand sets its sights on the City of Lights with a unique collection inspired by Emily in Paris, the hit Netflix series produced by MTV Entertainment Studios.

It’s a perfect match, bringing a whole new demographic of young fashionistas with a flair for individuality, color and print. Having been in the fashion business for 28 years, Plains & Prints has been part of the wardrobe of women of all walks of life, creating a lane that is distinguishable from the rest. This season, it launches everyday elegance for a new breed of fashionistas, just like Emily.

“The diverse and stylish characters of Emily in Paris are a treasure trove of inspiration that inspire women all over the world.” says Roxanne Farillas, owner of Plains & Prints. “Fashion is a device in the series that allows each character to be easily identifiable, to showcase their personalities, and at the same time, allow us to dream and relate to them,” she adds.

Emi short-sleeved top (P1,398), Celine long-sleeved blazer (P2,698), Clemence skirt (P2,898).

The collection is packed with colorful pieces and must-have staples that easily integrate with a woman’s wardrobe. Plains & Prints has always been identified with specially designed prints and colorful offerings, elevating classic lines and silhouettes with a certain je ne sais quoi (something that cannot be easily described).

Just like Emily in Paris, it is all about being uncompromising in one’s personal style, standing out, and allowing one to express their persona and uniqueness through fashion.

From sealing deals during business lunches, walking around downtown with a pain au chocolat, to arriving at glamorous evening events, the brand-new Plains & Prints Emily in Paris collection elevates everyday dressing with lots of flavors, versatility and elegance. With the show returning for its third season on Dec. 21, the collection is bound to further capture the hearts of fashion lovers.

Shop the collection in stores nationwide and online. Shoppers can also visit the pop-up store at at Level 1, Main Wing. Shangri-La Plaza Mall until Dec. 29.

Chantalle long-sleeved top (P1,498), Caliste denim pants (P2,198)

For inquiries, visit www.plainsandprints.com. Like Plains & Prints on Facebook, and follow @plainsandprints on Instagram and Twitter.