^

Lifestyle

Filipino designers, developers get five stars at the Asia Pacific Property Awards

MY LIPS ARE SEALED...SOMETIMES - Maurice Arcache - The Philippine Star
December 14, 2022 | 12:00am

We have another reason to be proud Pinoys, palanggas! Big thanks to our brilliant designers, architects and developers, who are bringing honor to the country with their remarkable projects that were recently recognized at The Asia Pacific Property Awards, one of the biggest and most recognized awards in the industry.

Sponsored by Lixil Asia, through its power brands Grohe and American Standard, the Asia Pacific Property Awards is the largest branch of the International Property Awards (IPA). The IPA winners were judged rigorously by over 100 of their peers and industry experts on design, quality, service, innovation, originality and commitment to excellence and hard work.

This year, five designers and developers were given the Five Star: AECOM’s New Senate Building in Public Service Architecture; LPPA Design Group Inc.’s Mandtra Residences & Mixed Use Development for Residential High Rise Architecture; RHK Land Corporation’s The Velaris Residences named best Residential High-Rise Development; The Penthouse by Ivy Almario for best Residential Interior Apartment; and  Santos Knight Frank, which was named Real Estate Agency Single Office and Lettings Agency.

The Five Star winners earned them a nomination on the regional level, where they will be judged in the next round to determine Asia’s Best. The regional winner will then move on to the final round, to be judged against other regions of the world for the best overall international project. The results of this process will be announced at the international event of the IPA at the end of the year.

To celebrate the big wins of the Five Stars and other winners of the Asia Pacific Awards 2022, Lixil organized an intimate gathering held recently at the  exclusive Manila House, BGC.

Congratulations to all the winners and the best of luck to the Five Stars who will be representing our country in the regionals!

GROHE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
A guide to gifting holiday scents

A guide to gifting holiday scents

By Therese Jamora-Garceau | 5 days ago
Fragrance isn’t a no-brainer gift where one scent fits all; it requires careful thought and knowledge of the giftee....
Lifestyle
fbtw
The glamour of diamonds and gold

The glamour of diamonds and gold

By Maurice Arcache | 14 days ago
Stunning, exquisite. elegant. These are the quality and design hallmarks by luxury Cebu-based jewelry brand DiaGold. It is...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Why I love Roger Vivier

Why I love Roger Vivier

By Millet M. Mananquil | November 16, 2022 - 12:00am
I must confess, I have a shoe fetish. Not in the kinky way you might be thinking of. For me, shoes convey artistry, reveal...
Lifestyle
fbtw
An 'Arabian nights' birthday celebration

An 'Arabian nights' birthday celebration

By Maurice Arcache | 7 days ago
Ovah Rumorh’s golden birthday celebration last Oct. 28 at Hortz Hotels and Resorts in Tagaytay City was simply memorable,...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marian Rivera shares recipes; other festive eats for holidays 2022

Marian Rivera shares recipes; other festive eats for holidays 2022

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 11 hours ago
It is a given that many households are already planning their Christmas and New Year menus. Classic favorites will be...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Designer Jacquemus: from micro-bag to massive success

Designer Jacquemus: from micro-bag to massive success

By Olga Nedbaeva | 13 hours ago
With several vacancies at top fashion houses, Simon Porte Jacquemus has fended off offers from big names, arguing...
Lifestyle
fbtw
'You're dead': Atom Araullo status on public transport spurs discussion, grievances

'You're dead': Atom Araullo status on public transport spurs discussion, grievances

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Journalist Atom Araullo's tweet last December 9 revived anew the sorry state of the country's public transport system.&n...
Lifestyle
fbtw
12.12 Sale: Skip lines, traffic with Christmas 2022 gift ideas for Monito-Monita

12.12 Sale: Skip lines, traffic with Christmas 2022 gift ideas for Monito-Monita

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Skip the long lines and heavy holiday traffic with these gift ideas for every personality and monito-monita:
Lifestyle
fbtw
Hallelujah to CCP&rsquo;S &lsquo;Messiah&rsquo;

Hallelujah to CCP’S ‘Messiah’

By Margie Moran Floirendo | 2 days ago
It all started with the ardent wish of someone so dear to the Cultural Center of the Philippines, and a promise that it would...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with