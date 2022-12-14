Filipino designers, developers get five stars at the Asia Pacific Property Awards

We have another reason to be proud Pinoys, palanggas! Big thanks to our brilliant designers, architects and developers, who are bringing honor to the country with their remarkable projects that were recently recognized at The Asia Pacific Property Awards, one of the biggest and most recognized awards in the industry.

Sponsored by Lixil Asia, through its power brands Grohe and American Standard, the Asia Pacific Property Awards is the largest branch of the International Property Awards (IPA). The IPA winners were judged rigorously by over 100 of their peers and industry experts on design, quality, service, innovation, originality and commitment to excellence and hard work.

This year, five designers and developers were given the Five Star: AECOM’s New Senate Building in Public Service Architecture; LPPA Design Group Inc.’s Mandtra Residences & Mixed Use Development for Residential High Rise Architecture; RHK Land Corporation’s The Velaris Residences named best Residential High-Rise Development; The Penthouse by Ivy Almario for best Residential Interior Apartment; and Santos Knight Frank, which was named Real Estate Agency Single Office and Lettings Agency.

The Five Star winners earned them a nomination on the regional level, where they will be judged in the next round to determine Asia’s Best. The regional winner will then move on to the final round, to be judged against other regions of the world for the best overall international project. The results of this process will be announced at the international event of the IPA at the end of the year.

To celebrate the big wins of the Five Stars and other winners of the Asia Pacific Awards 2022, Lixil organized an intimate gathering held recently at the exclusive Manila House, BGC.

Congratulations to all the winners and the best of luck to the Five Stars who will be representing our country in the regionals!