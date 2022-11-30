^

The glamour of diamonds and gold

MY LIPS ARE SEALED...SOMETIMES - Maurice Arcache - The Philippine Star
November 30, 2022 | 12:00am
The glamour of diamonds and gold
Francis Libiran, DiaGold brand ambassador Pia Wurtzbach, DiaGold CEO Jennifer Ty, Jasmine Ty, Joey Samson, Jun Escario.
Photos by Alex Van Hagen powered by MAC Center

Stunning, exquisite. elegant. These are the quality and design hallmarks by luxury Cebu-based jewelry brand DiaGold. It is derived from two distinct words: diamond and gold. Simply put together, they form luscious diamond pieces in 14k and 18k gold settings.

To dramatize its ethos and style direction, DiaGold invited some of the country’s best fashion designers, palanggas, to interpret the spirit of glamour and romance of DiaGold’s latest collection.

Francis Libiran presented artistic creations from his spring/summer 2023.

Jun Escario gave his stylish interpretation of chill sophistication as always, dahlings.

Clean silhouettes and jewel tones that perfectly match DiaGold were seen on Michael Leyva’s pieces.

Joey Samson’s Arlecchino collection shows the many faces of a character from the Italian comedy.

Inspired by the goddesses, Cary Santiago designed a three-piece black-and-white ensemble and two looks with signature cutouts in the most intricate of patterns in immaculate white color.

In the Philippines, DiaGold is located at Ascott Makati, Glorietta 4, SM City Cebu, Ayala Center Cebu, SM Seaside City Cebu, Nustar Resort and Casino, Ayala Malls Capitol Central Bacolod, and SM City Iloilo. For information, visit www.diagold.com.ph, or follow @diagoldjewelry on Facebook and Instagram.

Anne Marie Saguil, Marilu Batchelor, Tazeen Ahmed, Greta Dargani, Junie Pena, Lina Marzouki.

* * *

Championing quality and affordable healthcare

A robust public-private partnership program on immunization and accessible healthcare were among the highlights of a recent high-level business dialogue with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

The event was organized by the US-ASEAN Business Council and the US Chamber of Commerce in New York and attended by Zuellig Pharma Philippines, represented by market managing director Jannette Jakosalem.

They discussed how inclusion, sustainability and healthcare can lead to a robust economy and resilient society in line with the president’s eight-point socio-economic agenda.

The roundtable discussion, on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly, was also attended by Foreign Affairs Secretary Benjamin Diokno, Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo Pascual, DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista, Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco and special assistant to the President Antonio Lagdameo Jr.

At the meeting, Zuellig Pharma reiterated its commitment to championing quality and affordable healthcare access for all.

“Amid a backdrop of rising costs of energy sources globally, our proposal is to help design a robust partnership program on immunization to ensure sustainable supply chain structures and processes, which enable greater cost effectiveness to drive logistical efficiencies,” explained Zuellig Pharma market managing director Jannette Jakosalem.

She also cited the President’s eight-point socio-economic agenda that stresses the importance of tackling health as a prerequisite to a robust economy and an inclusive society.

She added that Zuellig Pharma is all for this and has made available the right digital solutions, tools and systems to support both the private and public sector in championing this cause.

“We believe in empowering Pinoys with quality and affordable healthcare, and we look forward to continue to collaborate with the government especially the Department of Health to achieve this,” said Chito Maniago, Zuellig Pharma Government Affairs, Communications and Sustainability head.

Recently, Zuellig Pharma also upgraded the eZHealth digital app, which caters to the teleconsult, vaccination, diagnostics and other health needs of at least three million Filipinos. Indeed, health is wealth, palanggas!

For more info, visit www.zuelligpharma.com.

For partnerships, mail: [email protected]

Keri Zamora, Rosemarie Zamora, Amanda Zamora, Mayor Francis Zamora.

* * *

Follow me on Facebook and Instagram @palanggagidya.

DIAMONDS

GOLD
