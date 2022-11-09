^

Lifestyle

A birthday dinner for Edna Lhuillier

MY LIPS ARE SEALED...SOMETIMES - Maurice Arcache
November 9, 2022 | 12:00am
A birthday dinner for Edna Lhuillier
The celebrant Edna Diago Lhuillier (third from left) with Philippine Ambassador to Spain Philippe Jones Lhuillier, Dr. Elenita “Ellen” Sombillo Binay, Nene Leonor.
Photos by Alex Van Hagen powered by MAC Center

Southern belle Edna Lhuillier, the wife of Philippine Ambassador to Spain Philip Lhuillier, celebrates her birthday with an intimate dinner with her close friends at the Canton Road function room, level 3, Shangri-La The Fort, Manila.

The event, which was hosted by Nene Leonor and organized by Marieliese Evaristo, was attended Dr. Elenita Binay, Ching Cruz, Baby Yulo, Leo Espinosa, and Susan Joven.

Lorna Hizon, Fe Rodriquez, Entang Carballo.

Looking so chic in her short ‘do, Nene carefully prepared the menu. For appetizer, they enjoyed Huiyang and Cantonese fare.The main dish was one of the restaurant’s specialty, Ming Dynasty Peking Duck, followed by the braised fish maw seafood and conpoy soup, pan-fried US beef tenderloin with sticky rice roll and sausage in pepper sauce. The delicious meal was capped by chilled mango ice cream with sago, grapefruit, and taro puff pastry.

Former Philippine Ambassador to Russian Federation Victor Garcia and wife Connie Guanzon-Garcia.

EDNA LHUILLIER
