A sip of luxury

MY LIPS ARE SEALED...SOMETIMES - Maurice Arcache - The Philippine Star
October 19, 2022 | 12:00am
A sip of luxury
“A Sip of Luxury” will be at Landers UP Town Center on Oct. 20-23; and Landers Cebu on Oct. 27-30.
Photos by Alex Van Hagen powered by MAC Center

A celebration is never complete without good wine and spirits! Our palanggas from Landers Arcovia in Pasig City know this perfectly well, as they treated wine enthusiasts and guests to a lavish spread of aperitifs and cocktails to accompany the free-flowing drinks for its “A Sip of Luxury” wine festival.

The launch featured four international wine connoisseurs who imparted their knowledge on the fundamentals of wines and the brands they are representing, dahlings.

Loik Matheiu and Kurt Dacusin of Pernod Ricard gave a backgrounder on Jameson whiskey and Jacob Creek wines, respectively. Wine Brothers’ Gloria Eunice Canlas talked about the wide selection of wines and beverages from Woomera, while Atty. Ryan Jan Cruz of Hadelaar Corp. shared his expertise on the Abbazia and Santa Conchita wines.

Attendees were treated to great food and free-flowing spirits, and lucky guests were able to bring home special raffle prizes and gift packs from Landers and participating wine brands.

Loik Matheiu of Pernod Ricard.

But the celebration is not over yet, dahlings! To make sure you won’t miss Landers’ exciting wine fair, the festival will be at Landers UP Town Center from Oct. 20-23; and Landers Cebu from Oct. 27-30.

That’s not all, palanggas! For a minimum P1,500 purchase from any participating wine brands, oenophiles can get a chance to win a romantic getaway for two at the famous wine region in Bourdeaux, France.

Landers Superstore members can enjoy exclusive “buy one, get one” wine offers when they shop in-store or online at www.landers.ph.

