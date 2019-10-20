First Philippine exclusive Archie variant features Riverdale gang in Manila

MANILA, Philippines— A Filipino artist on Sunday unveiled the Philippine exclusive variant of well-loved Archie comics.

On the cover of the first ever Archie exclusive for the Philippines illustrated by Miguel Mercado, the characters are seen posing at Luneta with Rizal monument as their background.

Lead character Archie Andrews is seen sporting a teal-colored shirt with Manila and jeepney printed on it while the leading ladies Betty Cooper and Veronica Lodge are holding cups of halo-halo.

Meanwhile, Reggie Mantle and Jughead Jones are taking photos while eating Filipino famous streetfood, isaw or skewered and barbecued intestines.

Aptly titled as “Archie and Friends Travel #1,” the synopsis stated that The Archies, the band led by Andrews is on tour in the Philippines.

“Travel round the globe with Archie and the gang! See the world from The Archies on tour in the Philippines to Raj’s documentary in India, a quick layover with Reggie in Rome and finally B&v getting some royal treatment in Canada,” the synopsis read.

The Philippine exclusive cover was announced during the last day of first SuperManila Pop Culture Convention.

The event was staged by two popular comic book store brands in the Philippines Filbar’s and Comic Odyssey.

It was held to celebrate the Filipino spirit invading comics and pop culture around the world.

Aside from the Archie Philippine exclusive variant, Mercado also did the his first cover work for Marvel, his rendition of Spider-Man 2099 and his holographic aide Lyla for Amazing Spider-Man #33.

—Rosette Adel