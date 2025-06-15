^

Weather

ITCZ to bring rains over parts of Mindanao, Visayas

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
June 15, 2025 | 9:48am
ITCZ to bring rains over parts of Mindanao, Visayas
Pedestrians and motorists brave the sudden heavy downpour along EDSA in Quezon City on June 6.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Some parts of Mindanao and Visayas may expect rains due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) on Sunday, June 15, according to state weather bureau PAGASA. 

According to its weather forecast, the ITCZ may affect Mindanao and the eastern section of Visayas, while the easterlies may impact the rest of the country. 

Due to the ITCZ, cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms are expected in Eastern Visayas and Mindanao. 

The state weather bureau warned residents of its areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to, at times, heavy rains.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country may expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies. 

PAGASA also warned residents of these areas of possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms. 

EASTERLIES

ITCZ

PAGASA

WEATHER

WEATHER REPORT
