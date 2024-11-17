'Pepito' spurs storm surge threat in Luzon
MANILA, Philippines — Coastal communities in Luzon face a high risk of storm surge within the next 48 hours as Super Typhoon Pepito intensifies, the state weather bureau PAGASA warned on Sunday, November 17.
As of Sunday morning, Pepito was located over the coastal waters of Vinzons, Camarines Norte.
The following areas are at risk of life-threatening storm surge:
High risk (More than 3 meters)
- Pangasinan
- Aurora
- Quezon
- Camarines Norte
Moderate to High Risk (2.1 to 3 meters)
- Ilocos Sur
- La Union
- Pangasinan
- Isabela
- Bataan
- Zambales
- Metro Manila
- Quezon
- Batangas
- Cavite
- Marinduque
- Albay
- Camarines Sur
- Catanduanes
- Masbate
- Sorsogon
Lower Risk (1 to 2 meters)
- Ilocos Norte
- Bataan
- Bulacan
- Pampanga
- Metro Manila
- Sorsogon
The complete list of municipalities that may be affected can be seen here.
What is a storm surge?
The phenomenon is a sudden and dangerous coastal flooding caused by powerful cyclone winds pushing seawater onto land, possibly inundating several towns. This surge can rapidly raise sea levels, posing a serious threat to lives and property.
According to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the rise of seawater is primarily caused by the storm’s winds pushing water toward the shore.
The severity of the surge in any area depends on several factors, including the storm’s track relative to the coastline, its size, intensity, speed and the underwater topography of the area.
- Latest
- Trending