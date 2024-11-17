'Pepito' spurs storm surge threat in Luzon

People (R) react as large waves break along a seawall ahead of the expected landfall of Super Typhoon Man-yi (Pepito), in Legaspi City, Albay province on November 16, 2024. A super typhoon sweeping towards the Philippines on November 16 was intensifying and could have a "potentially catastrophic" impact, the state weather forecaster warned, with millions of people at risk from storm surges.

MANILA, Philippines — Coastal communities in Luzon face a high risk of storm surge within the next 48 hours as Super Typhoon Pepito intensifies, the state weather bureau PAGASA warned on Sunday, November 17.

As of Sunday morning, Pepito was located over the coastal waters of Vinzons, Camarines Norte.

The following areas are at risk of life-threatening storm surge:

High risk (More than 3 meters)

Pangasinan

Aurora

Quezon

Camarines Norte

Moderate to High Risk (2.1 to 3 meters)

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Isabela

Bataan

Zambales

Metro Manila

Quezon

Batangas

Cavite

Marinduque

Albay

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Masbate

Sorsogon

Lower Risk (1 to 2 meters)

Ilocos Norte

Bataan

Bulacan

Pampanga

Metro Manila

Sorsogon

The complete list of municipalities that may be affected can be seen here.

What is a storm surge?

The phenomenon is a sudden and dangerous coastal flooding caused by powerful cyclone winds pushing seawater onto land, possibly inundating several towns. This surge can rapidly raise sea levels, posing a serious threat to lives and property.

According to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the rise of seawater is primarily caused by the storm’s winds pushing water toward the shore.

The severity of the surge in any area depends on several factors, including the storm’s track relative to the coastline, its size, intensity, speed and the underwater topography of the area.