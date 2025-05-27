May 27: Scorching temperatures forecast in 26 areas; Dagupan could reach 45Â°C

May 27: Scorching temperatures forecast in 26 areas; Dagupan could reach 45°C

MANILA, Philippines — Twenty-six areas across the Philippines are expected to experience extreme heat on Tuesday, May 27, the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its latest heat index bulletin, PAGASA placed several areas under the “danger” classification, with forecast heat index values ranging from 42°Celsius (°C) to 45°C.

Dagupan, Pangasinan is forecast to endure intense heat on Tuesday, with temperatures possibly reaching 45°C. This comes after the city recorded a scorching 44°C on Monday, May 26, according to PAGASA.

The following areas are also under the “danger” heat index:

Alabat, Quezon: 42°C

Bacnotan, La Union: 42°C

Baler (Radar), Aurora: 42°C

Butuan City, Agusan del Norte: 42°C

Catarman, Northern Samar: 42°C

Cubi Pt. Cubic Bay, Olongapo City: 42°C

Dumangas, Iloilo: 42°C

Iba, Zambales: 42°C

La Granja, La Carlota, Negros Occidental: 42°C

Legazpi City, Albay: 42°C

Mambusao, Capiz: 42°C

NAIA, Pasay City: 42°C

Roxas City, Capiz: 42°C

Clark Airport (DMIA), Pampanga: 43°C

Daet, Camarines Norte: 43°C

Guiuan, Eastern Samar: 43°C

Infanta, Quezon: 43°C

Iloilo City, Iloilo: 43°C

Laoag City, Ilocos Norte: 43°C

Masbate City, Masbate: 43°C

TAU Camiling, Tarlac: 43°C

Tuguegarao City, Cagayan: 43°C

Aparri, Cagayan: 44°C

San Ildefonso, Bulacan: 44°C

Sangley Point, Cavite: 44°C

Other parts of the country fall under the “extreme caution” category, with heat indices ranging from 33°C to 41°C, while some areas are under the “caution” level, with temperatures between 27°C and 32°C.

To prevent heatstroke and other heat-related illnesses, the state weather bureau advises residents in high-temperature areas to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous outdoor activities and limit direct sun exposure during the hottest hours of the afternoon.

ITCZ, Easterlies

Meanwhile, cloudy skies with scattered rain are expected in many parts of the country due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) and easterlies.

Batanes and the Babuyan Islands, however, may experience cloudy skies with scattered rain and thunderstorms brought by the frontal system.

Zamboanga Peninsula, Western Visayas, and Palawan may experience cloudy skies with scattered rain and thunderstorms due to the ITCZ.

PAGASA has warned residents in these areas of possible flash floods or landslides caused by moderate to occasionally heavy rainfall.

The rest of Mindanao may also experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the ITCZ.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country may expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms caused by the easterlies.