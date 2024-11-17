Super Typhoon Pepito poised for landfall, warnings intensify

Satellite rendering shows Super Typhoon Pepito taken as of 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 17, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Super Typhoon “Pepito” (international name: Man-Yi) is bearing down on Luzon, with northern Quezon and parts of Aurora bracing for its devastating winds and torrential rains.

The storm, packing maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts reaching up to 255 kph, is expected to bring life-threatening conditions as it nears landfall, the state weather bureau Pagasa warned.

As of 8 a.m., Pepito was located over the coastal waters of Vinzons, Camarines Norte, moving northwest at 15 kph. Typhoon-force winds extend up to 300 kilometers from its center, prompting Pagasa to raise Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 5 over parts of the Polillo and Calaguas Islands—areas facing an extreme threat to life and property within the next 12 hours.

Pagasa forecasts Pepito to make landfall over northern Quezon or central to southern Aurora between noon and early afternoon today. It is expected to cross Central and Northern Luzon, bringing destructive winds and heavy rains, before emerging over the West Philippine Sea later tonight or early tomorrow.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals

Signal No. 5

The state weather bureau has placed the eastern portion of the Polillo Islands (Patnanungan, Jomalig) and the Calaguas Islands under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 5. These areas face an imminent and extreme threat to life and property, with destructive winds exceeding 185 kph expected within 12 hours.

Signal No. 4:

The northernmost portion of Camarines Sur

Siruma

The rest of Camarines Norte

The northern portion of mainland Quezon

General Nakar

Infanta

The rest of Polillo Islands

The central and southern portions of Aurora:

Dingalan

San Luis

Maria Aurora

Baler

Dipaculao

Dinalungan

The eastern portion of Nueva Ecija:

General Tinio

Gabaldon

Laur

Bongabon

Palayan City

Pantabangan

Rizal

General Mamerto Natividad

The southeastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya

Alfonso Castañeda

The southern portion of Quirino

Nagtipunan

Areas under signal no. 4 may expect typhoon-force winds, with speeds ranging from 118 to 184 kph with significant to severe danger to life and property within the next 12 hours.

Signal No. 3:

The northern portion of Camarines Sur:

Sipocot

Ragay

Magarao

Del Gallego

Libmanan

Naga City

Bombon

Lupi

Cabusao

Calabanga

Goa

San Jose

Lagonoy

Presentacion

Caramoan

Garchitorena

Tinambac

Canaman

Camaligan

The western portion of Catanduanes:

Caramoran

Pandan

San Andres

The eastern portion of Quezon:

Calauag

Guinayangan

Tagkawayan

Lopez

Quezon

Perez

Alabat

Gumaca

Plaridel

Atimonan

Mauban

Sampaloc

Real

The eastern portion of Laguna:

Santa Maria

Famy

Mabitac

Pakil

Pangil

Siniloan

Paete

Kalayaan

Lumban

Cavinti

The eastern and central portions of Rizal:

Pililla

Tanay

City of Antipolo

Rodriguez

Baras

San Mateo

Morong

Teresa

The rest of Aurora

The eastern and central portions of Bulacan:

Norzagaray

San Miguel

San Ildefonso

San Rafael

Doña Remedios Trinidad

Angat

City of San Jose del Monte

Santa Maria

Pandi

Baliuag

Bustos

Pulilan

Plaridel

The northeastern portion of Pampanga:

Candaba

Arayat

Magalang

San Luis

San Simon

Mexico

Santa Ana

Apalit

Santo Tomas

City of San Fernando

Mabalacat City

Angeles City

The rest of Nueva Ecija

Tarlac

The northern portion of Zambales:

Santa Cruz

Candelaria

Masinloc

Palauig

The rest of Nueva Vizcaya

The rest of Quirino

The southern portion of Isabela:

San Agustin

Jones

Echague

San Guillermo

Angadanan

Alicia

San Mateo

Ramon

San Isidro

City of Santiago

Cordon

The central and southern portions of Ilocos Sur:

Alilem

Sugpon

Cervantes

Suyo

Tagudin

Narvacan

Quirino

Sigay

Gregorio del Pilar

San Emilio

Santa Cruz

Salcedo

Banayoyo

City of Candon

Galimuyod

Santa Lucia

Lidlidda

Santa Maria

Burgos

Santiago

San Esteban

Nagbukel

La Union

Pangasinan

Benguet

Ifugao

The western portion of Mountain Province:

Sabangan

Bauko

Tadian

Bontoc

Sagada

Besao

Sadanga

Barlig

The southern portion of Abra:

Tubo

Luba

Pilar

Villaviciosa

San Isidro

Under signal no. 3, storm-force winds, with speeds ranging from 89 to 117 kph, pose a moderate to significant threat to life and property, with an 18-hour lead time for warnings.

Signal No. 2:

Albay

Northern portion of Marinduque

Santa Cruz

Boac

Mogpog

Torrijos

Rest of Quezon

Rest of Laguna

Rest of Rizal

Cavite

Northern portion of Batangas

City of Tanauan

Santo Tomas

Talisay

Lipa City

Malvar

Balete

Mataasnakahoy

Laurel

Padre Garcia

San Juan

Rosario

Metro Manila

Bataan

Rest of Pampanga

Rest of Bulacan

Rest of Zambales

Southwestern portion of Cagayan

Enrile

Tuao

Solana

Tuguegarao City

Piat

Rizal

Rest of Isabela

Rest of Abra

Southern portion of Apayao

Conner

Kabugao

Kalinga

Rest of Mountain Province

Rest of Ilocos Sur

Southern portion of Ilocos Norte

Pinili

City of Batac

Banna

Nueva Era

Badoc

Currimao

Marcos

Solsona

Dingras

Sarrat

Paoay

Laoag City

San Nicolas

Under signal no. 2 wind threat is gale-force winds, with a warning lead time of 24 hours, wind speeds ranging from 62 to 88 kph with potential for minor to moderate threats to life and property.

Signal no. 1:

The northern portion of Masbate (City of Masbate, Mobo, Aroroy, Baleno), including Ticao and Burias Islands

The rest of Marinduque

The northern portion of Romblon (Cajidiocan, San Fernando, Magdiwang, Romblon, Banton, Corcuera, Concepcion, San Andres, Calatrava, San Agustin)

The northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Naujan, Baco, Victoria, Socorro, Pinamalayan, Gloria, Pola, City of Calapan)

The northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Sablayan, Santa Cruz, Mamburao, Abra de Ilog, Paluan), including Lubang Islands

The rest of Batangas

The rest of mainland Cagayan

The rest of Apayao

The rest of Ilocos Norte

Under signal no. 1 strong winds are anticipated with a warning lead time of 36 hours, ranging from 39 to 61 kph which could pose a minimal to minor threat to life and property.

Coastal and marine hazards

According to Pagasa, coastal and marine hazards include a life-threatening storm surge exceeding three meters, which is possible in coastal areas of Ilocos, Isabela, Metro Manila, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, and Bicol.

Additionally, very rough seas with waves up to 14 meters are forecast along the seaboards of eastern Luzon.

The state weather bureau urged seafarers and marines to seek shelter due to a high-risk sea travel.

Forecast track

Pepito is anticipated to move west-northwestward over the waters north of Camarines provinces and east of Quezon this morning.

It will then pass close to or over Polillo Islands by late morning before making landfall over northern Quezon or central or southern Aurora between noon and afternoon.

PAGASA Forecast track for cyclone "Pepito" as of Sunday morning, Nov. 17, 2024.

Afterward, Pepito will cross the northern portion of Central Luzon and the southern portion of Northern Luzon, along the upland areas of Sierra Madre, Caraballo, and Cordillera Central, between this afternoon and evening. The typhoon is expected to emerge over the coastal waters of Pangasinan or La Union tonight or early November 18.

Over the West Philippine Sea, Pepito will continue moving west-northwestward on Monday, November 18 and may exit the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) by tomorrow morning or afternoon. Outside the PAR, the tropical cyclone will turn more westward or west-southwestward on Tuesday, November 19.

According to Pagasa, Pepito is expected to slightly weaken as a typhoon before its second landfall, with significant weakening anticipated as it moves over mainland Luzon today. It may weaken into a severe tropical storm over mainland Luzon, with further weakening likely over the West Philippine Sea due to the incoming northeasterly wind surge.