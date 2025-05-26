PAGASA: 25 areas under â€˜dangerâ€™ heat index on May 26

^

PAGASA: 25 areas under ‘danger’ heat index on May 26

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
May 26, 2025 | 8:53am
Children and an adult cool off in a makeshift pool beside a street on a hot day in Manila on April 1, 2024.
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — Twenty-five areas across the Philippines may expect extreme heat on Monday, May 26, the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its latest heat index bulletin, PAGASA placed several areas under the “danger” classification, with forecast heat index values ranging from 42°Celsius (°C)  to 46°C.

Dagupan, Pangasinan, may experience scorching temperatures as high as 46°C on Monday.

On Sunday, May 25, PAGASA recorded a sweltering 47°C in the area. 

The following are the other areas under the “danger” heat index:

  • Alabat, Quezon: 42ºC
  • Casiguran, Aurora: 42ºC
  • Catbalogan, Western Samar: 42ºC
  • Guiuan, Eastern Samar: 42ºC
  • Iba, Zambales: 42ºC
  • NAIA Pasay City, Metro Manila: 42ºC
  • San Ildefonso, Bulacan: 42ºC
  • Science Garden, Quezon City, Metro Manila: 42ºC
  • Sinait, Ilocos Sur: 42ºC
  • Bacnotan, La Union: 43ºC
  • Baler (Radar), Aurora: 43ºC
  • Cubi Pt., Subic Bay Olongapo City: 43ºC
  • Dumangas, Iloilo: 43ºC
  • Iloilo City, Iloilo: 43ºC
  • Infanta, Quezon: 43ºC
  • ISU Echague, Isabela: 43ºC
  • MMSU, Batac, Ilocos Norte: 43ºC
  • Tau Camiling, Tarlac: 43ºC
  • CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur: 44ºC
  • Laoag City, Ilocos Norte: 44ºC
  • Masbate City, Masbate: 44ºC
  • Sangley Point, Cavite City, Cavite: 44ºC
  • Tuguegarao City, Cagayan: 44ºC
  • Aparri, Cagayan: 45ºC

Other parts of the country fall under the “extreme caution” category, with heat indices ranging from 33°C to 41°C, while some areas are under the “caution” level, with temperatures between 27°C and 32°C.

To prevent heatstroke and other heat-related illnesses, PAGASA urged residents in areas experiencing high temperatures to stay hydrated, avoid direct sun exposure during peak afternoon hours and refrain from strenuous outdoor activities.

ITCZ and easterlies

The Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) and the easterlies may bring cloudy skies and scattered rains across the country. 

Zamboanga Peninsula, Negros Island Region, Western Visayas and Palawan may expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the ITCZ.

PAGASA warned residents of these areas of flash floods or landslides due to moderate to, at times, heavy rains.

The rest of Visayas, Mindanao and MIMAROPA may also expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the ITCZ.

Meanwhile, the ITCZ may bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms to Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

