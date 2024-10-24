Signal No. 3 remains hoisted in Luzon provinces as 'Kristine' moves over CAR

Severe Tropical Storm Kristine continues its path across the island on October 24, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines —Several Luzon areas remained under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 3 on Thursday, October 24, as Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (International name: Trami) continued its path across the island.

In the state weather bureau’s 11 a.m. tropical cyclone bulletin, PAGASA said Kristine maintains its strength and is still moving across the Cordillera Administrative Region. According to available data, Kristine is in the vicinity of Bauko, Mountain Province.

Pagasa has hoisted the following TCWS warnings:

TCWS No. 3

Luzon: Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, the northern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Bayombong, Ambaguio, Bagabag, Villaverde, Kayapa, Bambang, Diadi, Quezon, Solano, Santa Fe, Aritao), the southern portion of Ilocos Sur (Cervantes, Quirino, Sigay, Suyo, Alilem, Sugpon, Tagudin, Santa Cruz, Salcedo, Gregorio del Pilar, San Emilio, Lidlidda, Burgos, San Esteban, Santiago, Banayoyo, Galimuyod, City of Candon, Santa Lucia, Nagbukel, Santa Maria, Narvacan), La Union, and Pangasinan



TCWS No. 2

Luzon: Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Quirino, the rest of Nueva Vizcaya, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Ilocos Norte, the rest of Ilocos Sur, Nueva Ecija, Aurora, Bulacan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Zambales, Bataan, Metro Manila, Rizal, Cavite, the western portion of Batangas (Lian, Nasugbu, Tuy, Calatagan, Balayan), and the northern portion of Laguna (Cabuyao City, City of Santa Rosa, City of Bisan, City of San Pedro, Pakil, Mabitac, Pangil, Santa Maria, Siniloan, Famy)



TCWS No. 1

Luzon: Batanes, the rest of Batangas, the rest of Quezon, the rest of Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, the northern portion of mainland Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Araceli, San Vicente, Dumaran, Roxas) including Calamian Islands, Cuyo, and, Kalayaan Islands, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, and Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

Visayas: Aklan, Capiz, Antique including Caluya Islands, Iloilo, Bantayan Islands, Northern Samar, the northern portion of Samar (Calbayog City, Santo Nino, Almagro, Tagapul-An, San Jorge, Matuguinao, Jiabong, Pagsanghan, City of Catbalogan, Gandara, Motiong, San Jose de Buan, Santa Margarita, Tarangnan, Daram, Zumarraga), Biliran, the northern portion of Eastern Samar (Maslog, Jipapad, Arteche, Oras, San Policarpo), and the northwestern portion of Leyte (Calubian, San Isidro)



PAGASA has also issued a gale warning over the seaboard of Luzon and the western and central seaboards of Visayas.

Kristine is set to leave Luzon’s landmass by afternoon. Before it does, however, it is expected to weaken due to the land interaction.

“Kristine will then move west northwestward over the West Philippine Sea and exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility region tomorrow (25 October) afternoon,” PAGASA said.