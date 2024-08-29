^

Weather

Habagat to bring rains across Luzon, Visayas

Philstar.com
August 29, 2024 | 7:08am
Motorists and commuters wade through heavy flooding along Araneta Avenue in Quezon City following the continuous downpour brought by the habagat, early morning of Aug. 28, 2024.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The southwest monsoon or habagat is expected to bring rainy weather to several parts of Luzon and the Visayas on Thursday, state weather bureau PAGASA reported.

In its 4 a.m. forecast, PAGASA said Central Luzon, Southern Luzon and Visayas are affected by habagat.

Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro and Palawan will experience occasional rains throughout the day, with potential flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy downpours.

Metro Manila, Western Visayas, the Negros Island Region, CALABARZON, Pangasinan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan and other parts of MIMAROPA will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers or thunderstorms. Moderate to sometimes heavy rains may lead to flash floods or landslides in these areas.

In Bicol Region, including the rest of Central Luzon and Visayas, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms are expected. PAGASA warned that severe thunderstorms may trigger flash floods or landslides in these regions.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country could expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA

WEATHER
Philstar
