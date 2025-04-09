PAGASA says 16 areas under 'danger' heat index on Araw ng Kagitingan

Members of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and Traffic and Parking Management Office (TPMO) carry bottled water while on duty in Alabang-Zapote Road on April 3, 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Sixteen areas in the Philippines may experience scorching heat of up to 44°Celsius, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its latest heat index bulletin on Wednesday, April 9, PAGASA said that the areas under the "danger" heat index classification may experience temperatures ranging from 42°C to 44°C.

The following areas are under the “danger” heat index classification:

ISU Echage, Isabela: 42°C

Casiguran, Aurora: 42°C

Cubi Pt., Subic Bay, Olongapo City: 42°C

San Idelfonso, Bulacan: 42°C

TAU Camiling, Tarlac: 42°C

Roxas City, Capiz: 42°C

Cuyo, Palawan: 42°C

Iloilo City, Iloilo: 42°C

Panglao International Airport, Bohol: 42°C

Catarman, Northern Samar: 42°C

Dipolog, Zamboanga del Norte: 42°C

CMU Agroment, Busuan, Bukidnon: 42°C

Virac (Synop), Catanduanes: 43°C

Butuan City, Agusan del Norte: 43°C

Sangley Point, Cavite City, Cavite: 43°C

Dagupan City, Pangasinan: 44°C

Under PAGASA's "danger" classification for heat index, individuals are at risk of heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Several other areas in the Philippines are currently under an "extreme caution" advisory, with heat indices ranging from 33°C to 41°C.

Additionally, some parts of the country are expected to experience temperatures within the "caution" category, ranging from 27°C to 32°C.

How to prevent heat-related sickness? PAGASA is calling on the public in the affected regions to take precautions against heat-related illnesses.

Residents are advised to drink plenty of fluids, avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, especially during the hottest parts of the day and minimize intense outdoor activities.

According to PAGASA, the dry and warm season began on March 26, which means the country may experience hotter and more humid temperatures.

Easterlies

Meanwhile, the rest of the country may experience cloudy skies with scattered rains due to the easterlies.

According to PAGASA, Metro Manila and other areas may expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms brought on by the easterlies.

The state weather bureau has warned residents in affected areas about the possibility of flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.