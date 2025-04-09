^

Weather

PAGASA says 16 areas under 'danger' heat index on Araw ng Kagitingan

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 9, 2025 | 9:35am
PAGASA says 16 areas under 'danger' heat index on Araw ng Kagitingan
Members of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and Traffic and Parking Management Office (TPMO) carry bottled water while on duty in Alabang-Zapote Road on April 3, 2024
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — Sixteen areas in the Philippines may experience scorching heat of up to 44°Celsius, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its latest heat index bulletin on Wednesday, April 9, PAGASA said that the areas under the "danger" heat index classification may experience temperatures ranging from 42°C to 44°C.

The following areas are under the “danger” heat index classification:

  • ISU Echage, Isabela: 42°C
  • Casiguran, Aurora: 42°C
  • Cubi Pt., Subic Bay, Olongapo City: 42°C
  • San Idelfonso, Bulacan: 42°C
  • TAU Camiling, Tarlac: 42°C
  • Roxas City, Capiz: 42°C
  • Cuyo, Palawan: 42°C
  • Iloilo City, Iloilo: 42°C
  • Panglao International Airport, Bohol: 42°C
  • Catarman, Northern Samar: 42°C
  • Dipolog, Zamboanga del Norte: 42°C
  • CMU Agroment, Busuan, Bukidnon:  42°C
  • Virac (Synop), Catanduanes: 43°C
  • Butuan City, Agusan del Norte: 43°C
  • Sangley Point, Cavite City, Cavite: 43°C
  • Dagupan City, Pangasinan:  44°C

Under PAGASA's "danger" classification for heat index, individuals are at risk of heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Several other areas in the Philippines are currently under an "extreme caution" advisory, with heat indices ranging from 33°C to 41°C.

Additionally, some parts of the country are expected to experience temperatures within the "caution" category, ranging from 27°C to 32°C.

How to prevent heat-related sickness?  PAGASA is calling on the public in the affected regions to take precautions against heat-related illnesses.

Residents are advised to drink plenty of fluids, avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, especially during the hottest parts of the day and minimize intense outdoor activities.

According to PAGASA, the dry and warm season began on March 26, which means the country may experience hotter and more humid temperatures.

Easterlies

Meanwhile, the rest of the country may experience cloudy skies with scattered rains due to the easterlies.

According to PAGASA, Metro Manila and other areas may expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms brought on by the easterlies.

The state weather bureau has warned residents in affected areas about the possibility of flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

 

EASTERLIES

HEAT INDEX

PAGASA

WEATHER

WEATHER REPORT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
March 30: LPA, easterlies to bring cloudy skies, scattered rains across Philippines

March 30: LPA, easterlies to bring cloudy skies, scattered rains across Philippines

By Ian Laqui | 10 days ago
Two weather systems may bring cloudy skies and scattered rain across the Philippines on Sunday, March 30, according to the...
Weather
fbtw
'Amihan' season ends: Expect hotter days ahead

'Amihan' season ends: Expect hotter days ahead

By Jean Mangaluz | 13 days ago
The season of the northeast monsoon or “amihan” has ended, marking the start of warmer days across the country,...
Weather
fbtw
'Amihan' season ends: Expect hotter days ahead

'Amihan' season ends: Expect hotter days ahead

By Jean Mangaluz | 13 days ago
The season of the northeast monsoon or “amihan” has ended, marking the start of warmer days across the country,...
Weather
fbtw
'Amihan' season ends: Expect hotter days ahead

'Amihan' season ends: Expect hotter days ahead

By Jean Mangaluz | 13 days ago
The season of the northeast monsoon or “amihan” has ended, marking the start of warmer days across the country,...
Weather
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LPA, easterlies to bring showers across Philippines

LPA, easterlies to bring showers across Philippines

By Ian Laqui | 13 days ago
As of 3 a.m., a low pressure area (LPA) was estimated 220 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.
Weather
fbtw
LPA likely won't develop into typhoon &mdash; PAGASA

LPA likely won't develop into typhoon — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 14 days ago
As of 3 a.m., the LPA has been estimated to be at 645 kilometers east of southeastern Mindanao.
Weather
fbtw
March 25: ITCZ to bring cloudy skies, rains to Mindanao; Heat index to reach 43&deg;C in 2 areas

March 25: ITCZ to bring cloudy skies, rains to Mindanao; Heat index to reach 43°C in 2 areas

By Ian Laqui | March 25, 2025 - 9:42am
In its weather forecast, PAGASA said that Davao Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, SOCCSKSARGEN and BARMM may anticipate cloudy...
Weather
fbtw
Cloudy skies, scattered rains in Mindanao; 'Amihan' blowing across N. Luzon

Cloudy skies, scattered rains in Mindanao; 'Amihan' blowing across N. Luzon

By Ian Laqui | March 24, 2025 - 8:10am
In its weather forecast on Monday, March 24, the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) may affect Southern Mindanao while...
Weather
fbtw
ITCZ, amihan to bring scattered showers across Philippines

ITCZ, amihan to bring scattered showers across Philippines

By Ian Laqui | March 23, 2025 - 10:02am
PAGASA said the Intertropical Convergence Zone may affect Mindanao and Palawan, while the northeast monsoon (amihan) will...
Weather
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with