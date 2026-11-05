8 DPWH personnel suspended over Surigao del Norte projects

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the six-month preventive suspension of eight Department of Public Works and Highways personnel over alleged irregularities in fully paid but substantially incomplete projects in Surigao del Norte.

In a six-page order released Wednesday, November 4, the anti-graft body suspended seven engineers and one accountant while administrative cases against them are pending.

The Ombudsman said their continued presence in office could allow them to influence the proceedings.

"Sufficient grounds exist to impose preventive suspension on Respondents," the order said.

"Without delving into the merits of the case and based on the evidence submitted by Complainant, the allegations against Respondents appear to be supported by strong evidence at this stage," it added.

The preventive suspension is not a finding of guilt and may remain in effect for up to six months while the cases are being resolved.

The Ombudsman's Field Investigation Office II filed administrative complaints for conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service, grave misconduct and serious dishonesty.

The complaints allege that the DPWH paid in full for substantially incomplete projects under the Surigao del Norte 1st District Engineering Office, causing financial prejudice to the government.

According to the Ombudsman, evidence submitted by the Independent Commission for Infrastructure included a list of projects reported as completed despite incomplete deliveries.

The following personnel were placed under preventive suspension: