6 suspects charged with murder in Batangas working studentâ€™s death

6 suspects charged with murder in Batangas working student’s death

Police personnel in Batangas at the crime scene after the shooting of working student Charles Rodriguez Usi.

MANILA, Philippines — The San Jose Municipal Police Station has filed a murder complaint against four identified suspects and two unidentified individuals in connection with the fatal shooting of working student Charles Rodriguez Usi in Batangas.

The police filed the complaint on October 29 before the Office of the Batangas Provincial Prosecutor, charging the six respondents with murder under Article 248 of the Revised Penal Code, according to a press release dated November 2.

The police named the four identified respondents by their aliases: "Xam," "Ento," "Non" and "Dali."

They are implicated alongside two unidentified accomplices, designated as John Does, for their involvement in the October 25 shooting that led to Usi's death.

He was laid to rest in a public cemetery in San Jose on November 3.

All six suspects remain at large, and police are continuing operations to trace their whereabouts.

San Jose, Batangas Chief of Police Florencio Caisip Jr. said that the local police force is working closely with prosecutors to advance the case.

He also urged the public to provide information regarding the shooting or the suspects' whereabouts by contacting the San Jose Municipal Police Station or reporting to the nearest law enforcement unit.