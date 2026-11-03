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WATCH: Mayon spews 1.6-km ash plume in another eruption

Philstar.com
November 3, 2026 | 6:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — Mayon Volcano spewed a 1,600-meter ash plume on Tuesday morning, November 3, in another Strombolian eruption, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

Phivolcs said the eruption occurred at 8:22 a.m., sending the plume above the summit crater before it drifted southwest.

Light ashfall was reported in parts of Albay.

A Strombolian eruption involves repeated explosive bursts caused by gas escaping from magma, often ejecting ash and lava fragments.

Another Strombolian eruption was recorded at Mayon's summit crater at 1:15 a.m. on November 2, following a moderate explosive eruption last Friday.

 

ERUPTION

MAYON VOLCANO
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