^

Headlines

Wage hikes in Western Visayas, Soccsksargen take effect Nov. 19

Alyana Uy - Philstar.com
November 4, 2026 | 8:00am
Wage hikes in Western Visayas, Soccsksargen take effect Nov. 19
At least 300,000 workers in Regions 6 and 10 will receive daily wage hikes computed based on cost of living, inflation and the Philippine peso's purchasing power, according to the National Wages and Productivity Commission's (NWPC).
Philstar.com / Irra Lising

MANILA, Philippines — More than 300,000 minimum wage earners in Western Visayas and Soccsksargen will receive higher pay beginning November 19 following the approval of new wage orders by the National Wages and Productivity Commission.

Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino said the wage boards considered factors such as the cost of living, inflation and the purchasing power of the peso in determining the increases.

The boards also considered workers' needs and employers' capacity to pay.

Western Visayas. Workers in Western Visayas will receive daily wage increases ranging from P40 to P45.

Nonagricultural workers in establishments with more than 10 employees will receive P590 per day, up from P550.

Those in establishments with 10 workers or fewer will receive P565 per day, up from P525, while agricultural workers will also receive P565, up from P520.

Domestic workers in the region will receive an additional P500 per month, raising their monthly minimum wage from P6,500 to P7,000.

SOCCSKSARGEN. In Soccsksargen, a P41 daily wage increase will be implemented in two tranches.

The first P16 increase will take effect on November 19, raising the daily minimum wage to P476 for nonagricultural, retail and service workers and P459 for agricultural workers.

A second increase of P25 will take effect on January 1, 2027, bringing the rates to P501 and P484, respectively.

Domestic workers in SOCCSKSARGEN will receive a P450 monthly increase beginning November 19, raising their minimum wage from P6,000 to P6,450.

DOLE

MINIMUM WAGE

SOCCKSARGEN

WAGE HIKE

WESTERN VISAYAS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Duterte trial: ICC rejects victims' request to use Tagalog in opening statement
play

Duterte trial: ICC rejects victims' request to use Tagalog in opening statement

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Judges at the International Criminal Court have refused a request to use Tagalog during opening statements in the trial of...
Headlines
fbtw

295 DPWH projects to be removed

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 9 hours ago
Close to 300 infrastructure projects deemed not compliant with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)’s evaluation would be removed from the P7.2-trillion proposed national budget for next year,...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate eyes tougher animal welfare law

Senate eyes tougher animal welfare law

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 9 hours ago
Senators have called for an inquiry in aid of legislation following a pet crematorium’s alleged dumping of animal remains...
Headlines
fbtw
Could Xi come to Manila? Palace says visit could help settle tension

Could Xi come to Manila? Palace says visit could help settle tension

By Cristina Chi | 16 hours ago
China has yet to announce who will attend the Nov. 16-18 ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Manila.
Headlines
fbtw
China&rsquo;s Xi skipping Asean meet; Palace hopeful

China’s Xi skipping Asean meet; Palace hopeful

By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
Chinese President Xi Jinping is skipping the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit hosted by the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Move It appeals P555 million penalty

Move It appeals P555 million penalty

By Josiah Antonio | 9 hours ago
The decision on the rider overboarding case issued against ride-hailing app Move It is not yet final, the Land Transportation...
Headlines
fbtw
DA addresses data discrepancies on farm-to-market roads

DA addresses data discrepancies on farm-to-market roads

By Josiah Antonio | 9 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture (DA) has tightened its validation of technical descriptions in budget documents after errors...
Headlines
fbtw
China urged: Walk the talk on peace

China urged: Walk the talk on peace

By Delon Porcalla | 9 hours ago
If China is indeed serious in its pronouncements that the last thing it wants is war in the region, then it must “walk...
Headlines
fbtw

5 Filipinos in California charged with illegal voting

By Pia Lee-Brago | 9 hours ago
Five Filipinos in California were among the 63 people charged in connection with illegal voting, fraudulent voter registration and related election crimes, the United States Department of Justice said Tuesday (Manila...
Headlines
fbtw
Up to 43&deg;C: Extreme heat disrupts classes in Western Visayas

Up to 43°C: Extreme heat disrupts classes in Western Visayas

By Alyana Uy | 14 hours ago
More than 100 public schools in Western Visayas suspended in-person classes November 3.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with