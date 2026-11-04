Wage hikes in Western Visayas, Soccsksargen take effect Nov. 19

At least 300,000 workers in Regions 6 and 10 will receive daily wage hikes computed based on cost of living, inflation and the Philippine peso's purchasing power, according to the National Wages and Productivity Commission's (NWPC).

MANILA, Philippines — More than 300,000 minimum wage earners in Western Visayas and Soccsksargen will receive higher pay beginning November 19 following the approval of new wage orders by the National Wages and Productivity Commission.

Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino said the wage boards considered factors such as the cost of living, inflation and the purchasing power of the peso in determining the increases.

The boards also considered workers' needs and employers' capacity to pay.

Western Visayas. Workers in Western Visayas will receive daily wage increases ranging from P40 to P45.

Nonagricultural workers in establishments with more than 10 employees will receive P590 per day, up from P550.

Those in establishments with 10 workers or fewer will receive P565 per day, up from P525, while agricultural workers will also receive P565, up from P520.

Domestic workers in the region will receive an additional P500 per month, raising their monthly minimum wage from P6,500 to P7,000.

SOCCSKSARGEN. In Soccsksargen, a P41 daily wage increase will be implemented in two tranches.

The first P16 increase will take effect on November 19, raising the daily minimum wage to P476 for nonagricultural, retail and service workers and P459 for agricultural workers.

A second increase of P25 will take effect on January 1, 2027, bringing the rates to P501 and P484, respectively.

Domestic workers in SOCCSKSARGEN will receive a P450 monthly increase beginning November 19, raising their minimum wage from P6,000 to P6,450.