Mayon Volcano eruption displaces over 2,000 residents in Albay

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 2,041 people have been evacuated from parts of Albay following the moderately explosive eruption of Mayon Volcano on October 30, the provincial government said.

The evacuees came from 746 families in Tabaco City, Camalig and Ligao City, according to the 5 p.m. monitoring report of the Albay Public Safety and Emergency Management Office (APSEMO) on Friday, October 30.

Of the total, 531 families were evacuated from Tabaco, 205 from Camalig and 10 from Barangay Baligang in Ligao.

Local governments in Malilipot, Legazpi City, Sto. Domingo, Daraga and Guinobatan are also closely monitoring the situation and the safety of their residents.

Mayon was placed under Alert Level 3 following a moderately explosive eruption at around 11:53 a.m. on October 30, which sent an ash plume up to three kilometers above the volcano's crater.

It continued to show signs of heightened activity on Saturday, October 31, when an ash emission was recorded at 5:17 a.m.

The ash plume rose 200 meters above the volcano's summit crater before drifting west-southwest, based on footage captured by the Mayon Volcano Ligao Station and Mayon Volcano Observatory in Ligñon Hill.

The provincial disaster operation center of APSEMO has also been placed under Red Alert to ensure continuous monitoring and coordination with affected local governments and response clusters.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Health Office has distributed 22,000 surgical masks to health facilities in several areas to help protect residents from the possible effects of ashfall.

Authorities urged residents to follow official advisories and avoid entering the volcano's six-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone.