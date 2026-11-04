C5 rehabilitation to start in late November, target completion by early 2028

MANILA, Philippines — Rehabilitation of Circumferential Road 5 (C5) begins this November, with construction set to finish by early 2028, according to the Department of Public Works and Highways.

The 23-kilometer C5 road rehabilitation project from Kalayaan Interchange to Commonwealth Avenue is set to begin in the last week of November, Public Works Secretary Giovanni Lopez confirmed in an interview on Tuesday, November 3.

Based on the project's scope of work, the rehabilitation will include base correction and asphalt overlay to improve the safety of the major thoroughfare. The project will also include widened sidewalks for pedestrians and cyclists, Lopez said.

It will take "more or less around 420 calendar days," Lopez said. If construction starts on time by late November, the project will be completed by February or the last week of January 2028, the DPWH chief added.

The northbound section of the C5 Boni Serrano Flyover was closed over Undas weekend for asphalt patching, lane marking, repainting of fences and installation of additional road delineators.

Structural strengthening work is also underway at the Pasig Boulevard-C5 Flyover in Barangay Bagong Ilog.

C5 covers various cities in Metro Manila, with pathways leading to central business districts like Ortigas Center, Bonifacio Global City and Makati City.

Construction work will take place from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. to prevent disrupting the flow of traffic, as was done during the first phase of the Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (EDSA) rehabilitation project.

Rehabilitation of C5 is valued at P2.5 billion and is funded by unused funds from the initial P17-billion budget for EDSA.