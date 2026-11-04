^

Headlines

Myanmar nationals ask Philippines' appeals court to act on stalled war crimes case

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 4, 2026 | 7:30am
Myanmar nationals ask Philippines' appeals court to act on stalled war crimes case
This composite photo depicts the flag of Myanmar, which the military regime has controlled since seizing power in 2021.
Graphics by Philstar.com / Anjilica Andaya

MANILA, Philippines — Myanmar nationals who survived the civil war in Chin State have asked the Court of Appeals to compel Philippine authorities to act on their war crimes complaint against members of Myanmar's military junta.

The petitioners filed a petition for certiorari and mandamus on November 3, asking the appellate court to order action on their pending motion for reconsideration, formally docket their 2023 complaint-affidavit and proceed with a preliminary investigation.

They are also seeking to nullify a February 2024 letter from the Department of Justice and what they described as subsequent "implied denials" of their complaint.

Through the petition for mandamus, the survivors asked Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida and Prosecutor General Richard Anthony Fadullon to conduct a preliminary investigation into the alleged war crimes.

Named as respondents in the complaint are Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Vung Suan Thang, Lt. General Tay Zar Kyaw, Maj. General Phyo Thant, Maj. General Than Htike, Brig. General Myo Htut Hlaing, Col. Saw Thun, Lt. Col. Myo Zin Tun and Major Nay Myo Oo.

The survivors first sought help from Philippine authorities in 2024, arguing that Republic Act 9851 allows Philippine courts to hear war crimes and crimes against humanity cases involving acts committed abroad, under certain conditions.

The DOJ previously declined to act on the complaint because neither the victims nor the accused are Filipino and the respondents are not in the Philippines. The survivors argue, however, that the principle of universal jurisdiction still requires Philippine authorities to at least investigate the alleged war crimes.

'Three years of silence'

Lawyer Rommel Bagares said the petition seeks to enforce the survivors' constitutional right to the speedy disposition of cases and due process.

"The right to the speedy disposition of cases is not a courtesy. It is a guarantee written into Article III, Section 16 of our Constitution," Bagares said.

"Three years of silence is not neutrality. For a displaced population whose witnesses are aging, every month of delay is prejudice," he added.

Lawyer Gilbert Andres, meanwhile, invoked Section 17 of the Philippine Act on Crimes Against International Humanitarian Law, Genocide, and Other Crimes Against Humanity.

"If Section 17 is robust enough for the State to wield in other cases, it cannot be too weak for these Chin victims to invoke in theirs," Andres said.

Andres and other lawyers filed a motion to resolve with the DOJ on July 31 after the complaint had remained pending since 2023.

The Chin survivors, through Andres and Bagares, filed the complaint invoking "universal jurisdiction" over alleged war crimes.

CHIN STATE

CIVIL WAR

COURT OF APPEALS

MYANMAR
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Duterte trial: ICC rejects victims' request to use Tagalog in opening statement
play

Duterte trial: ICC rejects victims' request to use Tagalog in opening statement

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Judges at the International Criminal Court have refused a request to use Tagalog during opening statements in the trial of...
Headlines
fbtw

295 DPWH projects to be removed

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 8 hours ago
Close to 300 infrastructure projects deemed not compliant with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)’s evaluation would be removed from the P7.2-trillion proposed national budget for next year,...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate eyes tougher animal welfare law

Senate eyes tougher animal welfare law

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 8 hours ago
Senators have called for an inquiry in aid of legislation following a pet crematorium’s alleged dumping of animal remains...
Headlines
fbtw
Could Xi come to Manila? Palace says visit could help settle tension

Could Xi come to Manila? Palace says visit could help settle tension

By Cristina Chi | 14 hours ago
China has yet to announce who will attend the Nov. 16-18 ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Manila.
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd procures over 170,000 MacBooks for teachers, staff

DepEd procures over 170,000 MacBooks for teachers, staff

By Cristina Chi | 21 hours ago
The Department of Education has purchased 170,000 Apple MacBook Neo laptops, in what Apple's chief executive called...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Move It appeals P555 million penalty

Move It appeals P555 million penalty

By Josiah Antonio | 8 hours ago
The decision on the rider overboarding case issued against ride-hailing app Move It is not yet final, the Land Transportation...
Headlines
fbtw
DA addresses data discrepancies on farm-to-market roads

DA addresses data discrepancies on farm-to-market roads

By Josiah Antonio | 8 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture (DA) has tightened its validation of technical descriptions in budget documents after errors...
Headlines
fbtw
China urged: Walk the talk on peace

China urged: Walk the talk on peace

By Delon Porcalla | 8 hours ago
If China is indeed serious in its pronouncements that the last thing it wants is war in the region, then it must “walk...
Headlines
fbtw

5 Filipinos in California charged with illegal voting

By Pia Lee-Brago | 8 hours ago
Five Filipinos in California were among the 63 people charged in connection with illegal voting, fraudulent voter registration and related election crimes, the United States Department of Justice said Tuesday (Manila...
Headlines
fbtw
Up to 43&deg;C: Extreme heat disrupts classes in Western Visayas

Up to 43°C: Extreme heat disrupts classes in Western Visayas

By Alyana Uy | 13 hours ago
More than 100 public schools in Western Visayas suspended in-person classes November 3.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with